Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Silver Dominion's avatar
Silver Dominion
4h

If physical oil is actually over $200, then the markets are completely out of touch with reality. The question is: when will this be reflected across the economy — and who will be hit the hardest?

And yet silver remains strangely quiet. Not for long

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HardGandhi's avatar
HardGandhi
4h

Bessent just said we're soon going to see gas prices "with a 3 in front of them."

I'm assuming he meant $30. per gallon?

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