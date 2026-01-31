Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Robert
11h

People all over the world are scrambling to buy physical silver, line-ups outside of precious metals bullion shops everywhere you look.

Refineries are telling us that production order backlogs mean delays could mount into months for receiving shipments.

Silver mints across the western world into east Asia are posting press releases stating that production is being cut back and in some cases stopped (US Mint, Perth mint).

Yet we see the price of silver futures fall more than 33% at one point in the afternoon with NO circuit breakers tripping.

TOTAL CORRUPTION EVERYWHERE on the Crimex/Comex but TV/Youtube "experts" tell us it's inflation, dollar collapse or geo-politicial tensions and impending war or even nonsense like the Kevin Warsh FED Chair pick.

No wait, it's China, China, China.

Total effin' B.S.

This is fraud and corruption (wire fraud, securities, fraud, insider trading, RICO violations),

perpetrated by the usual suspects JPMorgan, Citigroup, HSBC, Goldman Sacs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

Neil
11h

You are the first analyst I’ve seen mention Starmer’s visit to China right before such an important PM market date. Add in the pseudo ‘falling out’ between UK/Europe and US/NATO over Greenland/Iran. Plus the LME had a slightly odd delay to trading on Friday morning. LBMA in trouble delivering contracts? Who knows, but very fishy all round.

