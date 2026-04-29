During the past week, as the global oil and petroleum product shortage has increased, so have US crude and petroleum product net exports.

During the week through April 24, 2026, net exports of 6.7 million (M) barrels per day (bpd) of crude and petroleum products were partially achieved by imports of 5.57Mbpd of crude that declined from imports of 6.1Mbpd during the prior week.

It is likely that, as global competition for crude oil delivery increases to meet lost Persian Gulf crude and petroleum shipments of 13Mbpd due to the Iran War, the ability of the US to continue to import crude oil may be further constricted.

Figure 1 - Weekly US Net Imports Of Crude Oil & Petroleum Products To Apr 24, 2026; source: US Energy Information Agency (EIA)

Stage 2 Ignition Of Further US Fuel Price Increases

To enable the increase of US exports of crude and petroleum products to exceed US ability to produce crude and petroleum products, US crude and petroleum product inventories are being drawn-down. With the summer driving season now starting, this draw-down and high(er) fuel prices can be expected to continue perhaps mitigated by short term draws in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Figure 2 - Weekly US Petroleum Product Storage To Apr 24, 2026; source: US EIA and HFI Research; (Week 9 Iran War Start And Storage Projection Added In Red)

Further detail can be seen in Table 1 below showing US crude oil storage drawn-down 1.5%, gasoline drawn-down 2.7%, and distillate (diesel) drawn-down 4.2% during the week through April 24, 2026.

Table 1 - US Crude Oil And Petroleum Product Balance Sheet Week To April 24, 2026; source: US EIA

The Rise Of Problematic Alternative Payment Systems - Petrogold?

On April 24, 2026, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in a tweet regarding provision of currency swap lines to countries suffering under the Iran War, ended with the following statement (see also Figure 3 below):

“Dollar dominance and reserve currency status are strengthened by constant long-term initiatives, including countering the growth of problematic, alternative payment systems.”

Figure 3 - April 24, 2026 Tweet by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; source: x.com (Twitter)

Now, the question arises as to exactly just what these “problematic, alternative payment systems” are. In the 1940s and 50s, Arabian American Oil Company (ARAMCO) was required to make physical gold royalty payments on its oil production to Saudi Arabia. Also in the 1940s, US Treasury produced gold disks at its Philadelphia Mint for Saudi Arabia. The exact purpose of the transfer by Treasury of these gold disks to Saudi Arabia is still debated.

Figure 4 - Gold Disks Produced By US Treasury Philadelphia Mint For Saudi Arabia In 1940s

As the global competition for crude and petroleum product delivery intensifies over the coming months, the competition will likely center around not just payment price level but also payment form. In the current environment, payment for oil with physical gold is increasingly attractive compared to currencies especially when currency deposits are subject to being seized and, at best, debased by central banks.

If petrogold does stroll out of the crypt, zeros will be added to the current price of gold.

Increased positions in $15,000 /oz. and $20,000 /oz. gold call options on the CME COMEX exchange imply that perhaps others are entertaining this potential event as well.

Figure 5 - Increasing Open Interest In High Strike Price Gold Options; source: https://x.com/GoldFishCharts/status/2049331237052088707

The term ‘black gold’ may become literal when speaking of oil.

Best regards,

David Jensen