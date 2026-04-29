Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Vincent Johnson's avatar
Vincent Johnson
2h

Well lets hope so , the more gold and silver is used in transactions the better it is for holders of this PMs and the more Western populations will get back to understanding that gold and silver is money not paper backed by the promise of a bunch of crooked politicians

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Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver's avatar
Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver
2h

Interesting perspective on the intersection of oil, geopolitics, and the potential return of gold as a payment mechanism.

But for me, it raises one key question: isn’t petrogold still more of a compelling narrative than a realistic scenario?

Yes, pressure on the dollar-based system is growing, and the search for alternatives makes sense.

On the other hand, the infrastructure, liquidity, and habits of global markets still heavily favor the USD. A shift to physical gold would mean a fundamental change to the system—not just a minor adjustment.

What seems more worth watching is whether this plays out gradually—through bilateral agreements, partial backing, or hybrid models—rather than through a sudden big shift.

What do you think? Is this the beginning of a real systemic change, or more of a market reaction to uncertainty?

Curious to hear other perspectives

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