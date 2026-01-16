The Shanghai silver price maintains an increasing premium over Western silver prices at $101.06 /oz. on a very tight physical global silver market. India continues with a 17% silver price premium to London. The Asian silver vacuum is on.

Today is an options expiry day for stocks on US exchanges and many silver mining stocks have seen very large increases over the past month with large banks having issued (shorted) these options into the market.

I would expect to see heavy selling of silver in the paper metal market today in an attempt to minimize losses as many of the call options, that increase in value with rising prices of underlying equity prices, are deeply ‘in the money’ after torrid January gains. We’ll see if it works.

Figure 1 - Shanghai Silver vs. US Silver Price; source: goldsilver.ai

Raiding The SLV Exchange Traded Fund For Silver Bars

Blackrock’s iShares ‘SLV’ Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) that holds silver for shareholders is showing a surprising decline in silver held over the past month.

While silver has increased in price by ~30% since mid-December 2025, SLV has seen its vault holdings of silver decline by 16 million (M) oz. over this same period.

Does investor interest in an asset decline even as the share price increases by 30%?

That does not make sense. It appears that the SLV ETF is being raided by authorized participant shareholders (banks) to secure physical silver bar delivery. Every nook and cranny is being swept globally to secure physical silver bars in an incredibly tight, and getting tighter, global silver market.

The 2 billion (B) oz. of silver contracts sold in the spot/cash London Silver Market are still waiting.

Figure 2 - iShares SLV ETF Share Price vs SLV Silver Vault Holdings; source: GoldChartsRUs.com

