Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Johnson's avatar
Vincent Johnson
14h

Received an email from my bullion shop yesterday, they are a pretty big company ,four shops , saying that they will pay spot for any silver that you wish to sell to them , forgo their commission on the purchase side , why? probably they will increase commission on the buyers side ,also Perth mint has halted the making of kilo bars , all little bits of info for the stacker , stay strong they want you to sell

Reply
Share
AW's avatar
AW
14h

One of the best educational resources on silver.

Thanks alot

Reply
Share
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Jensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture