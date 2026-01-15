The Shanghai price of physical silver continues today at $101.22 /oz., a decline of $0.32 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the cash price of silver in New York and London has dropped from $93 yesterday to $88 as of this writing.

As the price differential widens due to artificial digital price action in New York and London, already strapped western markets will be depleted of more physical silver.

The spice will flow and Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden will find the bars are getting heavier and heavier to move.

Figure 1 - Shanghai Silver vs. US Silver Price; source: goldsilver.ai

