Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Ben G's avatar
Ben G
3h

Looking at the preliminary OI changes, it seems more like CTAs are currently adding shorts rather than deleveraging (at least since the start of this week). Paper Algo trading related to USD, oil and interest rates(?), but ultimately very short sighted because very negative real rates are coming and industry will be wanting delivery on some of that paper silver they're shorting.

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M C's avatar
M C
4h

And gold sold off 4.4 %, because..maybe there might be..a 0.25% rate hike...??

Bullshit

Paper selling just like oil dropping, the more war...

At least Iraks oil can´t be lootet by the usa..while the humus is under.the .double blokade...

thats why usa needed to loot Venezula...

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