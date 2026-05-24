With terms of the US Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Iran to end open conflict between the parties emerging today, it appears that the MOU specifies that the Strait of Hormuz will effectively be under Iranian control going forward.

Trade data and analytics consultancy Kpler show that their research indicates that oil tanker volumes through the Strait can, in this scenario, only return to 45% of prewar capacity.

Figure 1 - Phased Return Of Hormuz Transits For Tankers; source: Kpler

Return of transits for LNG natural gas carriers and dry bulk carriers will remain similarly impaired going forward.

Figure 2 - Phased Return Of Hormuz Transits By Ship Type; source: Kpler

This has profound implications for the global economy as not just oil/energy but critical compounds such as sulfur and nitrogen fertilizers will remain in shortage globally impacting not just economic activity but food production as well. Growing food insecurity and perhaps regional famine appears to be in the cards going forward. A global sulfuric acid shortage can be anticipated to continue going forward driving increasing market shortages of copper and silver.

Unmentioned by Kpler is the impact of damaged oil and gas terminals, reduced well production due to shut-in, continued insurance challenges for ships transiting the Strait, etc. that will further slow energy and product flows from the Persian Gulf.

The US / Israel attack on Iran has been catastrophic on many levels.

Best regards,

David Jensen