Ship Traffic Through Strait Of Hormuz May Only Return To 45% Of Prewar Capacity Under MOU
Shortages Of Oil, Metals, Fertilizer, Chemicals To Become Chronic
With terms of the US Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Iran to end open conflict between the parties emerging today, it appears that the MOU specifies that the Strait of Hormuz will effectively be under Iranian control going forward.
Trade data and analytics consultancy Kpler show that their research indicates that oil tanker volumes through the Strait can, in this scenario, only return to 45% of prewar capacity.
Figure 1 - Phased Return Of Hormuz Transits For Tankers; source: Kpler
Return of transits for LNG natural gas carriers and dry bulk carriers will remain similarly impaired going forward.
Figure 2 - Phased Return Of Hormuz Transits By Ship Type; source: Kpler
This has profound implications for the global economy as not just oil/energy but critical compounds such as sulfur and nitrogen fertilizers will remain in shortage globally impacting not just economic activity but food production as well.
Growing food insecurity and perhaps regional famine appears to be in the cards going forward.
A global sulfuric acid shortage can be anticipated to continue going forward driving increasing market shortages of copper and silver.
Unmentioned by Kpler is the impact of damaged oil and gas terminals, reduced well production due to shut-in, continued insurance challenges for ships transiting the Strait, etc. that will further slow energy and product flows from the Persian Gulf.
The US / Israel attack on Iran has been catastrophic on many levels.
Best regards,
David Jensen
The controllers of this planet need a terrible depression and famine to get the population to beg them to fix the problem. The current financial shit hole needs to be totally reset. That was the reason why this apparently useless and stupid war was started, knowing that the Strait would be shut and that much of the infrastructure for the natural resources, if not all, will be destroyed, which would/will happen if Iran is attacked once again. Then the strait becomes irrelevant. One can see that the people who control the Zionistas don't actually care about Jews. This is apparent by just how they treated the Jewish population in Israel with the toxic Pfizer clotshot crap. They knew it was severely toxic before the Scamdemic even began. They will fix the coming economic catastrophe with a techno neofeudal controlled planet with serious depopulation. Psychopath Trump is just a tool, a simple one at that. If one watches former Dutch Banker Ronald Bernard's first video on youtube, what he ultimately refused to do to make his bones, the Chump did with gusto. And they have horrendous videos of it. The Iranians were forced to respond as they did and have acted as morally as they could with their options. Problem>Reaction>Solution.
When a country keeps telling you they're going to destroy you and your ally, do you just sit there and pretend like they don't really mean it?
I'm sure Trump would have much rather focus on the economy and other matters. He's thinking long term while everybody else is just worried about low prices. This is the nature of the masses and they're malicious wannabe leaders.