Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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el Gallinazo's avatar
el Gallinazo
13h

The controllers of this planet need a terrible depression and famine to get the population to beg them to fix the problem. The current financial shit hole needs to be totally reset. That was the reason why this apparently useless and stupid war was started, knowing that the Strait would be shut and that much of the infrastructure for the natural resources, if not all, will be destroyed, which would/will happen if Iran is attacked once again. Then the strait becomes irrelevant. One can see that the people who control the Zionistas don't actually care about Jews. This is apparent by just how they treated the Jewish population in Israel with the toxic Pfizer clotshot crap. They knew it was severely toxic before the Scamdemic even began. They will fix the coming economic catastrophe with a techno neofeudal controlled planet with serious depopulation. Psychopath Trump is just a tool, a simple one at that. If one watches former Dutch Banker Ronald Bernard's first video on youtube, what he ultimately refused to do to make his bones, the Chump did with gusto. And they have horrendous videos of it. The Iranians were forced to respond as they did and have acted as morally as they could with their options. Problem>Reaction>Solution.

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RICHARD CIMINI's avatar
RICHARD CIMINI
9h

When a country keeps telling you they're going to destroy you and your ally, do you just sit there and pretend like they don't really mean it?

I'm sure Trump would have much rather focus on the economy and other matters. He's thinking long term while everybody else is just worried about low prices. This is the nature of the masses and they're malicious wannabe leaders.

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