Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Mick Connors's avatar
Mick Connors
1d

I've grown accustomed to the manipulation in the precious metals space, though I'm encouraged by some of the developments that are moving pricing away from the price-fixing West to the East. That said, manipulation of oil is a whole different beast. This is one of the most absurd examples of high time preference in recent memory. This short-term thinking will have devastating effects across the global economy.

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Awolsanity's avatar
Awolsanity
1d

Planning for the elective bombing of Iran began January 6, 2025 which includes no fertilizer production leading to millions of people subject to famine, destruction of the world economy. Trump seems clueless.

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