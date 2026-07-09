After the June 18, 2026 ‘Peace MOU’ between Iran and the US, over 150 million (M) barrels (bbl) of previously trapped crude oil surged out of the Persian Gulf by tanker onto the world market.

This temporary ‘burp’ of Persian Gulf supply (which has now stopped) along with draws on global fuel and crude oil stockpiles over the prior months in addition to futures market pricing distortions have driven the futures market price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil down in recent weeks from over $100 /bbl to the mid $60s /bbl recently.

Crude has been creeping back up again over the past few days with WTI now priced at $72 /bbl.

However, more than 1.2B bbl of crude oil production has been lost over the past 4 months and fuel shortages globally have only been partially masked, as outlined above, and these tools are becoming less effective at attenuating market signals of fuel shortages globally.

The global market is hungry for fuel products that are becoming less available globally due to the attacks on Iran and now on Russia as well. According to the US EIA, in the week ending July 3, 2026 a record 8.73Mbpd (barrels per day) were exported to meet the growing global shortage of fuel products.

What we are currently seeing is a breakaway of the price of fuels globally relative to recently lower crude oil prices.

Global oil and fuel stockpiles and supply chains take time to draw down. However, once they begin to become depleted, they start to become increasingly dysfunctional and take a protracted time to recover and stabilize even if crude supply is temporarily increased.

In Figure 1, we can see how the price spread between US Heating Oil and WTI crude oil snapped $10 /bbl higher yesterday. Heating oil and diesel fuel are in increasing shortage and the price chart tells us that current demand isn’t being sufficiently met (and ultimately can’t be given the current crude supply and refinery capacity) by US refineries despite the temporary blip of increased shipments of crude from the Persian Gulf. US refineries are operating at their limits.

Figure 1 - Heating Oil - WTI Crude Price Spread (NY); source: Bloomberg

Further signaling increasing US market shortage of diesel and gasoline at current prices is the creeping then surging 3-2-1 crack spread, seen in Figure 2 below, signaling growing shortage of physical diesel and gasoline in the US.

Retail diesel and gasoline prices that follow wholesale market fuel prices are starting to advance higher across the US. Diesel prices in the US are being further supported by news that Russia has suspended diesel exports which will create additional demand for exported US diesel but with limited US refining capacity.

The 3-2-1 Crack Spread is defined as follows:

“…The 3-2-1 Crack Spread approximates the value of crude oil inputs and product outputs – in effect an indicator of refinery profitability. The 3-2-1 Crack spread approximates a theoretical refinery crude yield that produces two barrels of gasoline and one barrel of diesel for every three barrels of crude input. In other words, the simplified refinery yield implied by this calculation is two-thirds gasoline, one-third diesel. It is calculated in $/bbl. …”

Figure 2 - One-Year Crack Spreads (3-2-1) Through July 8, 2026, source: rbnenergy.com

US Gulf Coast Diesel’s price spread vs WTI appears to be the forerunner of the current price surging and coming diesel shortages in the US.

Western economies run on diesel, not gasoline. Surging diesel prices and shortages will have profoundly negative effects as price inflation drives throughout the economy and will drive higher interest rates that will act as the proximal trigger to pop the ‘everything bubble’ economy created by central bankers over the past 40 years. It has been observed that the planning for the first elective attack on Iran in June 2025 began on the first day of the Trump administration on January 20, 2025. Still searching for any mention of generating global fuel shortages, surging interest rates, and collapsing economic activity anywhere in the Trump Administration’s 2024 election platform. I don’t see that there was any mandate for the covert development and actioning of this Iran war plan from the American electorate.

Bring America Down (BAD) is no substitute for Make America Great Again (MAGA). Who instructed Trump to do this?

Addendum:

Note US refinery outputs are currently operating at their practical upper limits.

No material additional supply capacity for refinery product can be suddenly brought online.

Best regards,

David Jensen