Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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BAR's avatar
BAR
2h

“Now, if you gaslight generations into the uselessness of silver and gold, don't teach about Silver and gold in business schools, setup a futures strategy to discourage retail from holding actual silver and gold. Then openly say Silver and gold are not money you are trying to move billions of people from what has been KNOWN as money for at least 5,000 years.” All while the banks and governments buy all of the physical silver and gold and put it in there vaults. Biggest scam ever.

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Herman Mills's avatar
Herman Mills
2h

The truth is like a lion. You don’t have to protect it. Let it loose and it will defend itself. St Augustine

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