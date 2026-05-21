“All the world’s a stage.”

William Shakespeare

This Substack has made several posts and videos about price correlations between silver and gold where the price of gold is raised to the power of 2.5.

Let’s take a look again at this strange correlation over the past 12 months.

Figure 1 - Relative Price Change Of Gold^2.5 vs Silver; source: TradingView.com

Above we can see that when gold and silver are plotted together with this power modification to the price of gold, over time the prices track very closely.

Below we can see the unadjusted relative price changes of gold and silver over the same time period.

Figure 2 - Relative Price Change Of Gold vs Silver; source: TradingView.com

Only when the price of gold is raised to the power of 2.5 does its price action match the wild volatility of silver - and nearly perfectly so.

That Silver Is Wild And Dangerous Stuff - It Can Make The Public Independent!

Some observations:

Do an online search of “silver devil’s metal”. Note that the financial media (WSJ, CNBC, Forbes, Financial Times, etc.) all use this unflattering term to describe silver due to its price volatility. Apparently, you should be very afraid of this dangerous, dangerous stuff. Dangerous to banks, governments, and the financial industry. According to economist Milton Friedman, silver surpassed gold and was by far throughout history the most important day-to-day medium of exchange for commerce. Silver is abundant enough that with a repricing it could easily play that role once again even as private money replacing the farcical fiat ‘paper’ or digital currencies created by banks for nothing through bank loans, and forced on the public, manipulated, and debased by governments and central banks. Looking at the above graphs, what are the odds that a simple adjustment factor should make the price of these metals track, almost perfectly, over time?

It is essential that the investing general public be repulsed by silver as a simple DIY investment vehicle (no fees) but also to prevent metal shortage in the financial system. The London and New York silver and gold prices that we track are essentially fiat pricing systems for limited real assets. Infinite silver and gold claims can be created and sold in London and New York, suppressing true price discovery of silver, but only so long as physical metal shortage does not rear its head. So fear the devil’s metal. And creating and maintaining wild price volatility for silver is perfect to generate investor fear.

As metal shortage continues to spread globally and silver reprices far higher, the investing public will likely begin to look at silver more as angelic protection from the unwind of the insanely leveraged financial, banking, and monetary system than as the devil’s metal.

Silver will also naturally start to circulate as an alternative and competitor to fiat and the planned digital currency control system.

This would be just terrible for your government and elitist controllers and the financial industry that has been skimming so well, for so long.

Terrible, terrible stuff.

Best regards,

David Jensen