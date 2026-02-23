Silver Futures Volatility Spikes Higher Signaling Price Move Ahead - Standby
NY, London And Shanghai Silver Shortages Bite
The silver futures-based volatility measure ‘VXSLV’ is forward looking as it is based on the futures market and not the cash market daily price.
As can be seen below, VXSLV (yellow line) starts to leg-up in advance of large silver price moves - both up and down - that are reflected in the daily volatility measure (blue line).
Today, the VXSLV index snapped higher while the daily price volatility ‘HV’ has yet to respond.
We currently have a global shortage of physical silver bars that has recently driven the cash price above $120 /oz.
Figure 1 - Silver Spot Price (bars), Price Volatility (blue line), & Futures Price Volatility ‘VXSLV’ (blue line); source: TradingView.com
The Shanghai silver markets reopen later today after 10 day suspension during Chinese New Year.
Best regards,
David Jensen
Thanks for the update David. In hindsight, I’m actually grateful for the recent volatility as I think it has unmasked the fraud that many people weren’t fully aware of in the silver market. The race to 120 and drop back down into the 70s may have been just the blessing we were looking for in accelerating awareness and hardening many silver investors to the paper games that have become so blatant.
Thanks for your work my friend! It is nice having honest boots on the ground in such an opaque and messy market. God bless!
