Today, the Shanghai p.m. spot/cash price on the Shanghai Gold Exchange for silver closed at over $101 /oz., an 11% premium (and increasing) over New York.

Yesterday, Indian spot/cash silver traded at a 17% premium to New York.

The run higher in silver’s price is due to shortage of this metal globally.

With a global shortage of silver, the question arises as to how can London deliver silver into billions of oz. of spot/cash market claims in the London Silver Market.

Figure 1 - Shanghai Silver vs. US Silver Price; source: goldsilver.ai

Best regards,

David Jensen