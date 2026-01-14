Silver Price Run Is Driven By Increasing Silver Shortage Globally
Global Prices Speak For Themselves
Today, the Shanghai p.m. spot/cash price on the Shanghai Gold Exchange for silver closed at over $101 /oz., an 11% premium (and increasing) over New York.
Yesterday, Indian spot/cash silver traded at a 17% premium to New York.
The run higher in silver’s price is due to shortage of this metal globally.
With a global shortage of silver, the question arises as to how can London deliver silver into billions of oz. of spot/cash market claims in the London Silver Market.
Figure 1 - Shanghai Silver vs. US Silver Price; source: goldsilver.ai
Very simple, but tough question that they cannot answer. And because they cannot answer, they have a big problem. A really big problem
"...With a global shortage of silver, the question arises as to how can London deliver silver into billions of oz. of spot/cash market claims in the London Silver Market."
I believe the answer to this question is that they will not deliver because they can't.