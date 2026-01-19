Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Johnson's avatar
Vincent Johnson
5h

When all else fails they take you to war

Hey you---stop whingeing about money---there's a war on don't you know

Reply
Share
1 reply
M C's avatar
M C
5h

So , one or more Bullion shorts are under water by 2 billion oz X at least 50$ = 100 Billion $

When will there be ..a major bank failure... ??

Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Jensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture