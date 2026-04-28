Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chief's avatar
Chief
7h

I have rec'd 3 or 4 from the fake "you" each stating that they have followed me. If you look close, they change the J with a symbol that looks like a J in another language. Its a scam and obvious. Keep up the great work, David.

Reply
Share
Richard S's avatar
Richard S
6h

The pattern is, they impersonate a Substack author, then try to lead people off the platform and into a investment scams to defraud us. It's a variation of the Texting scan we've all seen. Our mom's taught us The Golden Rule: Don't talk to strangers!

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Jensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture