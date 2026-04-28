Spam/Phishing E-mails
Dear Subscribers / Readers,
I do not contact nor solicit anything from any subscribers or readers.
If you get messages / e-mail purporting to be from me asking you to sign up for anything, or join messaging apps, etc. please delete and ignore.
Thank you.
David Jensen
I have rec'd 3 or 4 from the fake "you" each stating that they have followed me. If you look close, they change the J with a symbol that looks like a J in another language. Its a scam and obvious. Keep up the great work, David.
The pattern is, they impersonate a Substack author, then try to lead people off the platform and into a investment scams to defraud us. It's a variation of the Texting scan we've all seen. Our mom's taught us The Golden Rule: Don't talk to strangers!