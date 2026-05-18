Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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RC's avatar
RC
5h

Clearly and concisely explained.

Thank you David.

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Rob Goldsack's avatar
Rob Goldsack
3h

Thanks yet again David.

Back on oil etc and also related to the US$ I read this article today by Richard Medhurst who has previously been harassed by UK police under anti terrorism legislation..

https://www.sott.net/article/506079-How-the-US-Pulled-off-an-Armed-Robbery-of-the-Worlds-Energy-Supply-and-Created-the-Petrogas-Dollar

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