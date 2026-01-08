The thesis that this Substack has been building is that 2025 delivery dysfunction and even days of trading dysfunction seen last year in the City of London’s physical silver market, the world’s largest, has revealed that London holds almost no physical silver relative to the billions of oz. of cash/spot market contract claims for immediate silver bar ownership and delivery that have been sold and stand in the London Silver Market.

As a consequence of the diffusion of this knowledge, it would be expected to see startled owners selling those claims to London bullion bank operators, taking their USD, and securing rapid physical delivery elsewhere. Due to the scale of the London Problem, securing of silver in other markets would be expected to be akin to a quietly but quickly building rush. January 7, 2026 data from the New York CME COMEX market shows how this delivery rush for silver may be increasing. Keep in mind that in addition to New York we are seeing price premia for silver delivery in other global markets, ex London, indicating accelerating silver buying elsewhere as well.

Yeah, We’ll Take The Metal. Thanks.

January 7 data reveal that holders of 1,624 January 2026 silver contracts of 5,000 oz. received delivery of 8.1 million (M) oz. of silver delivery warrants for COMEX warehouses with JP Morgan issuing (delivering) 99% of that total to numerous stoppers (receivers) of that metal.

Figure 1 - January 7, 2026 CME COMEX Silver Futures Delivery Notices; source: CME COMEX

This was a late and relatively chunky delivery for this inactive month contract as can be seen below.

Figure 2 - January 2026 CME COMEX Silver Futures Deliveries To Date; source: CME COMEX

What is interesting is that despite this 1,624 contract delivery yesterday, the Open Interest for January actually increased by +1,431 contracts ending the day with an open interest of 2,155 contracts.

February silver futures contracts also increased by +1,564 contracts ending the day with an open interest of 3,423 contracts.

Buyers appear to be stepping into the CME COMEX futures market and using it as a physical delivery market for immediate and near immediate delivery not as a hedging market for which it was allegedly designed.

Figure 3 - January 7, 2026 CME COMEX Silver Futures Volumes And Open Interest; source: CME COMEX

It appears that we are now seeing accelerating silver delivery demand in New York as well as other global markets as anticipated.

Given the billions of ounces scale of London’s silver problem and the 127M oz. Registered Category of silver available for New York COMEX delivery today, this may in the words of Ron Burgundy escalate quickly.

Let’s watch how this develops.

Best regards,

David Jensen