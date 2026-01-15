TD Securities (TD) has now taken another loss betting the price of silver would fall.

In October 2025 at a $48 /oz. silver price, TD publicly declared the price would fall with a short position on silver and were forced to cover at a loss.

Then at the end of December 2025 with silver at $78 /oz., TD bet that silver would fall with a price target of $40 /oz. but were forced to cover for another loss yesterday when silver hit $93.15 /oz.

Many more expert price top-callers are going to fall as we go forward with a growing global shortage of silver that is going to culminate in a rush for physical possession of this rare and valuable monetary, safe haven, and strategic metal.

An accelerating global shortage of physical silver has pulled out the lynchpin under the City of London’s cash/spot silver market, where billions of oz. of unbacked and undeliverable silver ownership claims stand, lynching a metal price fixing mechanism that has operated since 1987.

Global refinery capacity is unable to keep up with the relentlessly growing global physical silver demand pressuring London and NY silver markets for physical bar delivery volumes that cannot be met at anywhere near current prices. As holders of these London cash/spot market claims increasingly recognize they hold mere unbacked paper notes, the rush to exit exchange promissory notes into allocated and secured bars will leave behind just buckets of digits in exchange vaults. System leverage dictates that the end will happen abruptly.

Discussions With A Large Bullion Dealer

Yesterday, I had a discussion with a large bullion dealer on silver availability from national mints.

Notes and current observations:

the UK’s Royal Mint is only producing silver coins - no silver bullion bars that are bought for large purchases;

Australia’s Perth Mint is only producing silver coins - no silver bullion bars;

the US Mint is producing Silver Eagles at 1/6 of the 2024 rate;

in 2025, the Canadian Mint produced silver bullion bars for 3 months.

The above combined with silver bar shortages globally, results in a silver signal that could not be clearer.

Best regards,

David Jensen