Markets closed on Thursday April 2, 2026 quoting the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil at $111.54 per barrel and Brent crude (north sea oil) at $109.03 per barrel. In fact, the above two prices reflect the futures market price of a barrel of oil with the WTI price active month currently quoting the May 2026 WTI futures contract and the Brent price active month currently quoting the June 2026 Brent futures contract. These prices are futures derivative prices and not the actual price for delivered physical crude oil.

The price for physical North Sea crude oil for specific oil delivery is the ‘Dated Brent’ pricing data provided by S&P Global reflecting the price for North Sea oil cargoes ‘on the water’ and either delivered immediately or within a few days.

As can be see below, the April 2 price of Dated Brent, at $141.26 /bbl, was more than $32 /bbl more expensive than the Brent futures derivate contracts typically quoted by financial media. This is the real price basis of North Sea crude oil in Europe.

Given the recent diversion of oil tankers from European delivery to Asian points, the price of oil in Europe can be expected to continue to follow Asian delivery oil prices north.

Figure 1 - ‘Dated Brent’ Physical Oil Contract ($/bbl) to April 2, 2026; source: Bloomberg

Like London spot gold and silver contracts, digital futures contracts for oil are derivatives that can be created without limit while Dated Brent contracts are contracts for limited, specific physical cargoes of oil on the north sea with specific delivery dates constrained by the physical availability of this oil.

Prompt delivery physical crude oil in Asia has recently traded at up to a $60 /bbl premium to the actively traded quoted Persian Gulf futures price. As the impact on the global market of the currently missing 10M bpd of Persian Gulf crude continues to intensify, the premium for physical delivery of oil in Asia can be expected to widen relative to Europe and North America drawing further oil into Asia and spiking Western markets’ oil prices further.

Beware the data that you follow.

Best regards,

David Jensen