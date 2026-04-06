Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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philipat's avatar
philipat
11hEdited

Um, where have we seen this dislocation between physical and futures prices before? Hmmmm....

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Loops's avatar
Loops
8h

It's the same for metals. For instance 100g silver bar from The Royal Mint is currently around £200 plus vat, but there has been zero availability for at least the last 6 months. Yet if you watch on ebay they sell for at least another third on top. Its almost like we are lied to at every turn (sarcasm)

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