Western bullion banks have repeatedly been calling the top for silver’s price over the past 5 years as it has hit $28, $38, and $48 /oz. With silver recent rise to $58 /oz., they are at it again calling the top. However, each time to date, these bullion banks have been wrong.

Swiss bank outlier UBS recently announced that they estimate the silver supply deficit for 2026 has climbed to 300 million (M) oz. in a 1.34 billion (B) oz. annual market.

Climbing supply deficits don’t comport well with prices rolling-over, so what’s up with the top-calling by bullion banks?

It’s The Scale And Sudden Sea-Change In Investor Perception

Total annual global silver supply to market is estimated at approximately $80B while total annual gold supply to market is estimated at approximately $671B per year.

In its 2025 Capital Markets Fact Book, SIFMA (Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association) estimates the global fixed income (bond) 2024 market value at $145 trillion (T) (or $145,000B) with 2024 new bond issuance rate at $27.4T (or $27,400B).

SIFMA estimates global equity market capitalization (market value) at $127T (or $127,000B).

Figure 1 - Total Global Capital Market Capitalization - 2024; source: SIFMA 2025 Capital Markets Fact Book

Physical Silver And Gold Haunt Central Bank Currency Printers And Bullion Banks

Accelerating currency debasement from central bank monetary policy / currency creation and the resultant spiking of goods price inflation globally have alerted individuals to the precarious state of their savings. This has led a small portion of the ~ $270T of global capital market savings to migrate into physical gold and silver that have a combined annual market supply valued at ~ $0.75T. Enough capital has migrated into physical gold and silver that silver, for instance, has increased in price by 100% in 2025. Gold’s up 62%.

Metals Leverage

The price fixing of gold and silver endorsed since the 1987 creation of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and London’s attendant use of trading promissory notes for gold and silver in lieu of allocated and segregated vault metal for each contract sold into the London market has allowed tremendous leverage to build in claims for each oz. of metal actually available in bullion bank vaults.

Aside: Why was the London silver and gold price fixing scheme, that disrupts interest rates and was assured to fail and result in global chaos, ever created in the first place?

As silver and gold prices were fixed for decades, these important warning signals of loose monetary policy by central banks were disabled allowing the gross inflation of the world’s currency stock and capital markets noted above.

Silver cash/spot market claims issued in London - the world’s largest physical silver and gold cash market - are estimated at 2B oz. with these cash/spot market notes representing claims of immediate ownership and for delivery of physical metal on demand.

Claims for metal in London’s cash market have already caused two events of market disruption in London in January and October 2025.

And this is with a relatively small amount of capital standing for London market silver delivery. With forecast accelerating demand for physical gold and silver in the months ahead, it can be expected that London’s metal market is heading for intensifying disruptions with increasing frequency.

If physical metal demand continues to increase, the already unstable London silver and gold markets are headed for default, bullion bank insolvency, and stepwise repricing of gold and silver as the metals are freed from decades of London-based price fixing. And soon. Thus the leveraged bullion banks continue to call for the incipient end of gold and silver’s price ascension. Booo silver, booo gold. Right. Assets that are no one else’s liability that stand with integrity outside the global financial system are not welcomed by the plutocrats that are diligently planning a digital citizen containment and control system through digital ID, digital currency, and social credit scoring systems. The WEF minions who encourage that ‘you will have nothing and you’ll be happy’ can’t wait to implement this system. However, citizens globally have a different idea.

$58 /oz. will not hold long.

