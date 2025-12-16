A lot is being written about demand drivers that are contributing to silver’s global shortage of supply. The debasement trade/Fed easing, Chinese demand, Indian demand, jewelry demand, potential new industrial demand such as Samsung’s new silver car battery, etc. are mentioned.

These sources of silver demand are indeed contributing to a growing global shortage of silver after 7 straight years of silver supply deficits, however each of the demand drivers represent contributing proximal causes but are not the root or primary cause of the explosive repricing of silver that is coming.

In much the same way that a lit fuse triggers an explosion but is not the primary source of the explosion itself, disparate sources of physical demand for silver are moving silver toward this rapid and permanent repricing.

However, the root or ultimate cause of silver’s coming shock repricing is the failure of the price fixing mechanism used in the City of London’s silver (and gold) markets for decades that has subdued silver’s price and its supply to market. That mechanism is the unallocated promissory note cash/spot contract for immediate ownership and delivery on demand, created by London bullion banks under the supervision of the central planners at the Bank of England (BoE) and coordinated through the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Billions of oz. of silver open but unallocated cash/spot market claims today are standing in the London market with only a small fraction of that amount available for delivery.

As the global physical supply shortage of silver has intensified in 2025, the London silver market has experienced material trading and delivery disruptions making it clear to many holders of these silver ownership contracts that delivery appears unlikely to be obtained for most holders.

As the awareness of increasing London delivery default risk spreads, holders of these London contracts are incentivized to secure silver bar delivery outside the London market wherever it can still be obtained and THAT will lead to a sudden and rapidly compounding global physical silver supply deficit. This process appears to be already underway due to London’s silver delivery disruptions this year. Superimpose on top of existing London claims for silver delivery, where owners seek to be made good on their existing metal ownership contracts, additional new entry demand as a portion of $270 trillion (T) of bond and equity holders worldwide also seek to preserve their savings and the conditions can be seen for the coming intense and near stepwise increase in the price of silver - potentially over the matter of a few weeks, even days.

For Decades No Bullion Banks, Mainstream Market Analysts, Financial Media, Or Financial Advisers Have Talked About The London Price Fixing Structure And Its Scale

They still don’t. The Silver Institute and World Gold Council (the latter located in The City of London square mile!) have been silent for decades as are banks, investment advisors, and market analysts as a whole.* The daily chat is about the aforementioned visible proximal causes of silver’s increasing supply deficit. China, China, China. India, India, India. Samsung, Samsung, Samsung. The ultimate issue, the London Silver Market price fixing structure and unbacked London contract claims for silver is ignored.

However, the fuse has already been lit and as the sputtering of London’s multi-billion oz. silver market intensifies, the global silver market will detonate.

And with that detonation, London will become an historical artifact as a financial center. The public is largely not yet aware of this but in effect London already has.

And with London’s failure we will see a rush to institute digital ID’s, digital currency, UBI, etc.

We already do.

Best regards,

David Jensen

(* A Hat Tip to Eric Sprott and his extensive efforts while at the helm of Sprott Asset Management to highlight gold and silver’s price manipulation.)