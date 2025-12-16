Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Dr Mike Yeadon
Dec 16Edited

Those I collectively call “The Perpetrators” are fiendishly clever. When they set up this deceptive price fixing operation way back in the 1980s, they knew that eventually it would blow up. Along the way though it helped disguise the inflationary consequences of extraordinary credit creation by muting the alarm signal. Paper contracts for metal that was never going to be delivered amplified the apparent size of the precious metals market, diverting money away from metal in the possession of those seeking to protect some of their wealth. Bitcoin serves that same dampening function on the price especially of gold.

The deception David Jensen is exposing is, for me, somewhat analogous to the hidden lie underscoring the entire global vaccine system. Here, dozens of “heroes” are warning people not to roll up their sleeves, just as “heroes” here are warning about metal demand from China, India, Samsung and newly mined silver deficits (while neglecting to tell their agog audience about the crooks at the LBMA).

In my sphere, “heroes” warning of jabs injury risks almost always fail to mention the deception at the heart of the vaccination PsyOp. That deception is rarely believed (don’t ask me how I know). It is that there are no submicroscopic, infectious particles called viruses. Not just no SARS-CoV-2. No viruses of any kind have ever been shown to exist, because they’re purely fictional. Furthermore, those with illnesses misattributed to non existent viruses are not contagious. In my field of acute respiratory illnesses, numerous clinical research papers have been published in which transmission was attempted yet was never demonstrated from 1918 (Spanish flu, also fictional) through garden variety colds and flu, rught up to 2024 (attempts to show contagion from covid19).

No viruses (instead, other & internal causes of disease) and no contagion (instead, common vulnerabilities to development of illness & also sheer coincidence) means that the entire concept of vaccination (and therefore of vaccines) is fraudulent. For decades, we’ve been injecting our children and seniors with unregulated products.

My opinions on the reasons for this grand deception are well known.

Stack precious metals in your possession to the extent you can and never stand idly by while those you love are preparing to roll up their sleeves.

Same ultimate perpetrators, different crime, common deep deceptions, aiming at a common end game: removing your freedoms and trapping you in a digital prison, whereupon the perpetrators can do whatever they want to you.

8 replies
philipat
Dec 16Edited

David, I'm so pleased that you make this point because it has not been made elsewhere. Of course, MSM including the financial comedy channels, will not go anywhere near this story - one which they have tiptoed around for decades and been careful not to introduce into the "polite" conversation.

Even many of the alternative media either don't understand or don't want to touch it either.

You hit the nail right on the head, great piece and thanks.

1 reply
48 more comments...

