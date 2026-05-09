The Central Banks Plan Is Almost Complete
We are on the path to total calamitous central control and failed central planning.
Please see:
and also:
Best regards,
David Jensen
We are on the path to total calamitous central control and failed central planning.
Please see:
and also:
Best regards,
David Jensen
No posts
The nagging question that circulates in my mind is how will people be able to use physical gold and silver in a digital money system? It won't surprise me if they program the money not to buy or sell gold and silver. I can't figure out how all this will play out in the end.....
Also...the DTCC legally owns stock market shares. If the DTCC becomes insolvent in a financial emergency they can legally just claim the shares and there is nothing you can do about it. Would self custody help in this situation as in Direct Registered Shares prevent that?
This is the Great Taking according to David Webb. This "you will own nothing and be happy" according to the World Economic Forum. Nothing these people do will surprise me.
I'm sorta expecting "Iranian hackers" or 'rogue AI" to crash the stock market. All possibilities are on the table with these people.
think more and more people are starting to realize how fragile centralized financial control can become once governments and central banks gain enough digital oversight. History shows that systems built on excessive central planning often create instability instead of resilience.
That’s also one reason why physical precious metals continue to matter. Gold and silver are outside the digital financial system and cannot simply be turned off with a policy decision or frozen account. In periods of declining trust, tangible assets historically become far more important than most people expect.
The key issue is not technology itself — it’s concentration of power without sufficient limits or transparency.