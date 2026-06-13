Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Max Walker's avatar
Max Walker
1h

Hyper inflation means that everyone’s fiat savings are going to be stolen by the banksters and the largest transfer of wealth ever seen is about to happen

Reply
Share
john herzog's avatar
john herzog
1h

Wood investing in the big Oil companies make sense now

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Jensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture