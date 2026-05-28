Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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David Jensen
15hEdited

Berkshire Hathaway now owns Funk & Wagnalls. Wonder if Berkshire changed the definition of inflation.

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philipat
14h

Excellent piece David, thanks. Milton Friedman's definition of inflation was that "inflation always and everywhere is a monetary phenomenon". Period.

The Fed knows this, inflation is a policy designed as a wealth transfer mechanism through the Cantillon effect. End the Fed.

The picture is even worse than the official data portrays because of Eurodollars which are created offshore by Banks simply a journal entry. These "Dollars" are NOT included in M2 or any other official money supply data.

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