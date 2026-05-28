Today, the President of the Federal Reserve Corporation Bank of St. Louis’s Alberto Musalem mused (fretted) about future inflation risk:

In April 2026, US CPI price inflation increased to 3.8% year-over-year and we can see that this continues to track well (Figure 1) with the price inflation waves of the 1970s that occurred after the US Fed had run protracted loose money (fiat currency) policy.

Note that the CPI price inflation seen today tracks the 1970s price inflation almost perfectly when the Y-axis values are offset by ~ 4%. Much of this difference can be accounted for due to numerous restatements of the CPI formula since the 1990s (Boskin restatement, hedonics, item substitution effect, etc.) to lower the current price inflation measurement.

Figure 1 - CPI Price Inflation 1970 vs Current; source: ApolloAcademy.com

The Producer Price Index (PPI) - Commodities, reflecting material input costs for commercial producers, increased from 4% year-over-year (YoY) in February 2026 to 9.8% YoY in April.

Figure 2 - PPI Producer Price Index Change YoY - Commodities, 1970 - April 2026; source: US BLS / St. Louis Federal Reserve Corporation

Tip for the St. Louis Fed’s President Musalem: current and future price inflation is already breaking-away not just a future risk.

The Fed vs Reality Of Price Inflation

The Federal Reserve Corporation claims that price inflation is caused by shortages.

If that is the case, after shortages during the 2020 to 2022 period abated, why did prices not return to the pre-2020 level?

We can see below that the CPI index price level did not retreat even after the shortages of the early 2020s were resolved.

The index price level has risen by approximately 28% since 2020 and is still quickly rising. In reality, consumer prices have risen more than that.

Figure 3 - CPI-U Index Price Level, All Urban Consumers April 2000 - April 2026 ; source: US BLS / St. Louis Federal Reserve Corporation

So what really drives the permanent rise in prices?

Up to the 1970s, classic economics defined price inflation as caused first by the increase of the total amount of system currency outstanding.

See the following dictionary definition from 1973:

Figure 4 - Dictionary Definition Of Inflation; source: Funk & Wagnall’s Standard College Dictionary 1973

The goods price rise results from an increase in total system currency that dilutes its buying power. A temporary accelerated demand (‘stimulus’) for real assets and services also accompanies the loose central bank currency policy that debases the currency.

Now, the Fed says price inflation is caused by shortages.

These goods price increases (price inflation) stimulated by central bank policy are lagged and typically follow accelerated financial market performance due to the loose credit first emanating from financial institutions drives into financial market speculation then gradually spreading throughout the economy as a whole.

Thus, prices never decline as the total currency stock (currency in the financial system/economy) never materially declines itself as can be seen in Figure 5 below:

Figure 5 - US M2 Currency Stock (Total System Currency); source: St. Louis Federal Reserve Corporation

It can be seen in Figure 5 that starting in 2023 the Federal Reserve Corporation once again started to aggressively loosen system currency policy and here we are 3 years later with price inflation starting to pump once again - even before the attack on Iran.

Did Those Iranians Increase Our Cost Of Living?

In the 1970s price inflation was blamed on the Arab oil embargo and food price inflation was blamed on a failed Peruvian anchovy harvest used as high-protein livestock feed and fertilizer.

Yes, today’s War on Iran will drive the price of oil, lubricants, fertilizers and petrochemicals rapidly higher. But when the war is resolved, prices of goods and food will not drop as the primary driver of secular price inflation is decades of loose currency policy by currency central planners at the Federal Reserve Corporation and other central banks globally. Compounding the problem is that since 1987, the price signal response of the loose currency policy warning system, gold and silver, were attenuated through daily price fixing in London with trading of spot metal ownership promissory notes in combination with frequent restatement of price inflation measures of the CPI. The decades of enabled loose central bank currency policy that followed grossly inflated global securitized financial assets such as stocks and bonds to a total value today of $270 trillion. What the world faces now is Iran War price inflation, acting as a proximal trigger, will unleash a massive global price inflation surge as some of the inflated $270T of financial assets migrate into the world’s commodities valued at a few $ trillion.

The St. Louis Fed’s President Musalem is publicly fretting about price inflation and we can see that it was already here and is now rapidly accelerating.

Now would be a good time to think about gold and silver.

Best regards,

David Jensen