As the US silver price has surged over $90 /oz., many have been calling for a pullback in silver’s price.

Global physical demand for silver is telling us that a material price pullback is not coming at current prices.

Market analyst Michael Lynch (@TheHappyHawaiian on Twitter/X) has posted the following chart of Indian (MCX Exchange - Mumbai), Shanghai and New York silver prices.

The Indian MCX silver price (green line) is adjusted down by 6% to reflect the cost of import duties if silver is brought into India.

What can be seen is that physical demand in India and China are rapidly forcing the silver price well above the $94.58 US silver price yesterday January 20.

Figure 1 - January 20, 2026 Silver Prices (green (India), red (China), blue (US)); source: Michael Lynch - @TheHappyHawaiian

Indian and Chinese market prices for silver are maintaining large and increasing price premia over the US (and London) silver price.

This large price differential is having the expected impact on the CME (COMEX) silver vault stockpiles in New York.

‘Registered’ stockpiles (dark green line) are being rapidly drawn-down. Registered stocks are those available to market. ‘Eligible’ stocks reflect those merely held in the same NY CME vaults.

Figure 2 - CME (COMEX) Vault Holdings Of Silver; source: GoldChartsRUS.com/CME

Sustained and increasing price premia tell us that there is an intensifying global physical shortage of silver.

Western mints (Australia, Canada, UK, US) are unable to maintain silver production at levels required to meet demand and are only producing silver oz. coins (no larger denomination bullion bars).

Further, large silver supplier to retail buyers Costco has silver available in just 4 of its 629 locations in North America.

After decades of price fixing of silver and gold on the London market (the world’s largest), global supply and demand balances are now completely out of whack driving the rapid surge higher in price. Much higher prices are needed to bring this vital market into balance. Much higher prices are coming.

Best regards,

David Jensen