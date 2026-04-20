Henry Paulson was out last week calling for a “break the glass plan” that is ready to deal with dumping of US Treasuries / spiking interest rates in global markets.

Some may think that this is in case the Petro Dollar trade is impaired and countries start using other currencies (Chinese Yuan) instead of the USD for settlement of oil purchases.

There is another threat that has been developing in recent years and that is loss of control of gold and silver prices that had been fixed daily for decades using the London Gold Market and the London Silver Market to park buyers of 100s of millions of oz. of gold bullion and billions of oz. of silver bullion in promissory notes for immediate metal ownership and delivery with almost no bullion backing.

Some of these London note holders have been asking for metal delivery.

Full loss of control of these monetary metal prices is not far off which will be associated not just with a great reset higher of gold and silver prices but also far higher interest rates with attendant collapse of the world’s debt bubble economies built over decades by central bankers globally with coordination through their private club - the Bank For International Settlements (BIS) in Switzerland.

Hank is worried enough to speak publicly.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQY_h48GbQM

Best regards,

David Jensen