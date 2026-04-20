Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Vincent Johnson's avatar
Vincent Johnson
9h

Henry Paulson just told you all you need to know

When we hit the wall !

Emergency plan all ready on the shelf !

This crisis is different !

When we hit the wall ( not if ) it will be vicious

The crash is already baked in we need a plan to help the people ? yes HIS people

He said it is impossible to tell WHEN we hit ( I believe him ) he does not know

And gold and silver are not running as yet BUT they will and I think it will go ballistic in a day

And then you will not be able to buy it , if you were a shop and had all you inventory in Gold and Silver and on the cusp of an almighty rise , would you sell ? Hey I can answer that because I will not be doing it , might sell a kilo bar here and there to keep body and soul together more than likely to bail out my loved ones who are still singing " ten green bottles " as the bus flies of the cliff ignorance is bliss until it is not

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Vincent Johnson's avatar
Vincent Johnson
8h

How does Henry Paulson's comments tie with The Great Taking by Rogers Webb maybe that is the emergency plan , this talk by Paulson was 5 days ago I believe ,so very current ,this is not investment advice but I personally have no third party risk with any investment , you must read The Great Taking is my advise

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