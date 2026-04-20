Treasury Sec Paulson: US Needs Emergency "Break The Glass Plan" Ready To Deal With Dumped Treasuries & Spiking Interest Rates
For The World's 'Deepest And Most Liquid' Asset
Henry Paulson was out last week calling for a “break the glass plan” that is ready to deal with dumping of US Treasuries / spiking interest rates in global markets.
Some may think that this is in case the Petro Dollar trade is impaired and countries start using other currencies (Chinese Yuan) instead of the USD for settlement of oil purchases.
There is another threat that has been developing in recent years and that is loss of control of gold and silver prices that had been fixed daily for decades using the London Gold Market and the London Silver Market to park buyers of 100s of millions of oz. of gold bullion and billions of oz. of silver bullion in promissory notes for immediate metal ownership and delivery with almost no bullion backing.
Some of these London note holders have been asking for metal delivery.
Full loss of control of these monetary metal prices is not far off which will be associated not just with a great reset higher of gold and silver prices but also far higher interest rates with attendant collapse of the world’s debt bubble economies built over decades by central bankers globally with coordination through their private club - the Bank For International Settlements (BIS) in Switzerland.
Hank is worried enough to speak publicly.
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQY_h48GbQM
Best regards,
David Jensen
Henry Paulson just told you all you need to know
When we hit the wall !
Emergency plan all ready on the shelf !
This crisis is different !
When we hit the wall ( not if ) it will be vicious
The crash is already baked in we need a plan to help the people ? yes HIS people
He said it is impossible to tell WHEN we hit ( I believe him ) he does not know
And gold and silver are not running as yet BUT they will and I think it will go ballistic in a day
And then you will not be able to buy it , if you were a shop and had all you inventory in Gold and Silver and on the cusp of an almighty rise , would you sell ? Hey I can answer that because I will not be doing it , might sell a kilo bar here and there to keep body and soul together more than likely to bail out my loved ones who are still singing " ten green bottles " as the bus flies of the cliff ignorance is bliss until it is not
How does Henry Paulson's comments tie with The Great Taking by Rogers Webb maybe that is the emergency plan , this talk by Paulson was 5 days ago I believe ,so very current ,this is not investment advice but I personally have no third party risk with any investment , you must read The Great Taking is my advise