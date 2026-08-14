Following-up on yesterday’s post that Iran will be moved to take Strait of Hormuz toll payments in gold ultimately migrating the Gulf region to gold payments for oil, aircraft have been observed flying from Abu Dhabi, UAE to Iran on August 11 and 12.

Some speculate that these flights are delivering Iranian assets including gold.

As the Iran War persists moving the world toward gold, and by extension silver, remonetization, the hands of the world’s fiat debt currency operators will be forced.

Treasury Secretary Bessent Immediately Responds

After these two flights, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke out the next day on August 13 with the following statement:

“… At the President’s orders, we have raised the level even again. And watch this space for more announcements coming next week because we are going to apply measures like have never been seen in the history, the ah, of economic - (clears throat) - isolation on a country …

… it will be a combination of economic isolation like the world has never seen before and the continued blockade in the Strait of Hormuz that will keep anything from going in or out of the Iranian ports. …”

See at 6:00 :

Gold remonetization will rapidly drive global bond rates much higher pulling out the pins under the world’s central bank fiat Ponzi scheme.

Bessent doesn’t enjoy the smell of burning bonds and fiat currency in the morning.

So far, not so good.

Best regards,

David Jensen