Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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philipat's avatar
philipat
1dEdited

"Bessent doesn’t enjoy the smell of burning bonds and fiat currency in the morning"

What he does love is talking about "All the Gold is there" and mouse-clicked imaginary Dollars to make currency intervention and create new Swap lines both to prevent other nations from selling USTs. Ultimately, like the US, other nations will do what is best for them. And that is selling Dollars to replace reserves with Gold. Bessent is obviously starting to panic at a time when US debt continues to grow unchecked, interest payments on the debt (even using the short end) spiral out of control and even without new debt, around $10 Trillion (With a "T") needs refinancing this year.

No matter how smart Bessent is, this is all increasingly shorter-term unsustainable.

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RC's avatar
RC
2d

Well said David.

Thank you.

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