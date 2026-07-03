Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Ron Kallhoff's avatar
Ron Kallhoff
27m

There is no system to trade p m except into fiat dollars so it’s really a trap .GOING UP IN FAKE FIAT .THEY TOLD US THE PLAN NO ONE LISTENS CHINA AND BRICS IN THE UNIT,AND USA IN STABLECOINS ITS ALL A SCAM FOR ONE WORLD ORDER SET UP BY BIS .

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ken's avatar
ken
16m

Gold is going a lot higher because governments around the world can t stop spending. A drunken sailor looks conservative around them. Gold went to $5,500 and is correcting. The correction has run its course. Very soon it will resume going higher. The fundamentals are so strong. Buy gold now it's on Sale.

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