Following the video discussion about the global oil market posted today, the following supports the discussion and will give a sense of the coming and accelerating deterioration in global energy supply markets.

Bidding wars will start to secure delivery of oil / fuel in the cash market to secure access to life-giving fuels such as diesel. We will see global prices far above the current price level for oil/diesel/gasoline as well as LNG.

Fuel is being diverted away from initial destinations to markets having the greatest immediate need (typically Asia/Oceania where some countries are more than 90% dependent on oil/LNG from the Persian Gulf) as can be seen in the following map of tankers of diesel diverting from European destinations to points east:

Figure 1 - Six Tankers Of Diesel Now Diverting Mid-Course From Europe To markets Facing Greater Shortage (Higher Price); source: @BurggrabenH twitter/x.com (HT @DarioCpx twitter/x.com)

Thursday April 2 afternoon energy market spot/cash diesel price at Rotterdam (before taxes, local delivery, markup, etc.): $223 /barrel or $5.31 /gal - what was the price bid at the new destinations for these tankers of diesel?

Further, oil and fuel in ocean transit is plummeting and may further drop as exporters begin to look at exported fuel as a domestic strategic reserve resource (note: left and right scales):

Figure 2 - Global Oil In Transit vs OECD Europe + Americas Commercial Crude Storage; source: IEA/Goldman Sachs, @jackprandelli twitter/x.com (HT @TFMetals twitter/x.com)

Impacts of regional oil/LNG shortages take time to manifest but when they hit, they impact the global market and take months and years to resolve themselves.

If the Iran war continues, prepare for oil and food shortages, with time, to impact most places globally with prices not believed possible a short time ago.

And yet JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon is calling for the war in Iran to continue.

Best regards,

David Jensen