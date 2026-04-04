Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
2d

"JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon is calling for the war in Iran to continue."

I'm currently holding to the theory that the war against Iran itself is not the geopolitical move by the USA that it appears. The purpose of the war is to drive the price of oil higher. Much higher. Mr. Dimon is well aware of the strategy, and will profit from it.

The USA exports more than 10 million barrels of petroleum products per day. An increase in oil price increases that revenue proportionately. The price of oil has so far doubled, and it will certainly go higher yet in the near-to-medium term.

However, raking in extra revenue is only a part of the strategy, and not even the critical part. The primary US purpose in causing and continuing the war is to weaken everyone else. Especially China and India. This is being done as a precursor to the USA defaulting on its national debt. That default is inevitable under the current economic system, which the USA itself created. And for the USA to default while all other nations are doing fine would be a great strategic setback.

So, the USA's plan is: 1) to cause as much economic havoc as possible to all other nations, thereby weakening them relative to the USA's position, and then 2) default while the chaos and turmoil are at their worst. The US can even blame its default on that chaos.

The strategic logic is simple: climb on the backs of those who are drowning in order to save yourself. Even though you in fact are the one that caused the boat to sink.

When it defaults, the USA will create a new economic system based on digital assets, tokens, stablecoins or what have you. Countries that want to sell or buy from the USA, or want access to its immense capital, will use that system. For all other global trade, a separate system that isn't so heavily tilted to favouring the US will be used.

Reply
Share
19 replies by David Jensen and others
Ian's avatar
Ian
2d

all wars are bankers wars , RIGHT ?? there has to be finance on both sides, countries loose wars , bankers NEVER DO

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Jensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture