Update: Data Illustrates Global Fuel Shortage Is About To Impact
The Iran War Must Stop
Following the video discussion about the global oil market posted today, the following supports the discussion and will give a sense of the coming and accelerating deterioration in global energy supply markets.
Bidding wars will start to secure delivery of oil / fuel in the cash market to secure access to life-giving fuels such as diesel. We will see global prices far above the current price level for oil/diesel/gasoline as well as LNG.
Fuel is being diverted away from initial destinations to markets having the greatest immediate need (typically Asia/Oceania where some countries are more than 90% dependent on oil/LNG from the Persian Gulf) as can be seen in the following map of tankers of diesel diverting from European destinations to points east:
Figure 1 - Six Tankers Of Diesel Now Diverting Mid-Course From Europe To markets Facing Greater Shortage (Higher Price); source: @BurggrabenH twitter/x.com (HT @DarioCpx twitter/x.com)
Thursday April 2 afternoon energy market spot/cash diesel price at Rotterdam (before taxes, local delivery, markup, etc.): $223 /barrel or $5.31 /gal - what was the price bid at the new destinations for these tankers of diesel?
Further, oil and fuel in ocean transit is plummeting and may further drop as exporters begin to look at exported fuel as a domestic strategic reserve resource (note: left and right scales):
Figure 2 - Global Oil In Transit vs OECD Europe + Americas Commercial Crude Storage; source: IEA/Goldman Sachs, @jackprandelli twitter/x.com (HT @TFMetals twitter/x.com)
Impacts of regional oil/LNG shortages take time to manifest but when they hit, they impact the global market and take months and years to resolve themselves.
If the Iran war continues, prepare for oil and food shortages, with time, to impact most places globally with prices not believed possible a short time ago.
And yet JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon is calling for the war in Iran to continue.
Best regards,
David Jensen
"JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon is calling for the war in Iran to continue."
I'm currently holding to the theory that the war against Iran itself is not the geopolitical move by the USA that it appears. The purpose of the war is to drive the price of oil higher. Much higher. Mr. Dimon is well aware of the strategy, and will profit from it.
The USA exports more than 10 million barrels of petroleum products per day. An increase in oil price increases that revenue proportionately. The price of oil has so far doubled, and it will certainly go higher yet in the near-to-medium term.
However, raking in extra revenue is only a part of the strategy, and not even the critical part. The primary US purpose in causing and continuing the war is to weaken everyone else. Especially China and India. This is being done as a precursor to the USA defaulting on its national debt. That default is inevitable under the current economic system, which the USA itself created. And for the USA to default while all other nations are doing fine would be a great strategic setback.
So, the USA's plan is: 1) to cause as much economic havoc as possible to all other nations, thereby weakening them relative to the USA's position, and then 2) default while the chaos and turmoil are at their worst. The US can even blame its default on that chaos.
The strategic logic is simple: climb on the backs of those who are drowning in order to save yourself. Even though you in fact are the one that caused the boat to sink.
When it defaults, the USA will create a new economic system based on digital assets, tokens, stablecoins or what have you. Countries that want to sell or buy from the USA, or want access to its immense capital, will use that system. For all other global trade, a separate system that isn't so heavily tilted to favouring the US will be used.
all wars are bankers wars , RIGHT ?? there has to be finance on both sides, countries loose wars , bankers NEVER DO