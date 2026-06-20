The 3-2-1 Crack Spread is defined as follows:

“…The 3-2-1 Crack Spread approximates the value of crude oil inputs and product outputs – in effect an indicator of refinery profitability. The 3-2-1 Crack spread approximates a theoretical refinery crude yield that produces two barrels of gasoline and one barrel of diesel for every three barrels of crude input. In other words, the simplified refinery yield implied by this calculation is two-thirds gasoline, one-third diesel. It is calculated in $/bbl. …”

The margin expressed by the crack spread is an indicator of physical demand for these essential fuels.

What can be seen in Figure 1 below is that over the past few weeks, even as the price of crude has fallen, the crack spread has been increasing. The price drop in crude has not been purely driven by increased supply or decreased demand for gasoline or diesel.

In fact, the growing crack spread tells us that the US market demand for these fuels is strong with the market trying to pull adequate fuel, in a market with limited supply, even as the crude oil price has suddenly dropped from the low $90s to the low $70s per barrel in financial markets.

Figure 1 - One-Year Crack Spreads (3-2-1) Through June 18, 2026, source: rbnenergy.com

Canada’s Growing Motor Oil Shortage

Surveying automotive suppliers across Canada today, most stores surveyed are showing they are out or nearly out of 0W8 & 0W16 high performance oils. Even the more ubiquitous 0W20 grades are starting to show restricted supply.

This was expected but still concerning as to the rapidity with which it is spreading given the real economic and individual impacts it will have as it continues to spread. Which it will.

The Obvious Undercuts US Position And World Economy - Trump’s ‘Boss(es)’ Running The War

Active-duty military leadership in the US including the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine advised President Trump against attacking Iran however Trump has said his personal advisors including two real estate developers said it was essential to attack Iran because Israel was going to attack. Catastrophe.

Disrupting energy supplies and sending reverberations through the global economy that will persist for years is bad enough. However, given the unstable end-stage in which Western economies stood before the war, after decades of asset bubble blowing by central bankers with their loose monetary policy, dictated that risking an energy shortage and inflationary price spikes driving interest rates suddenly higher was verboten. Not just verboten, but unthinkable.

A key issue that needs to be addressed is the following: in this clip, Tucker Carlson says that Trump knew the risks, feared the risks, and didn’t want to attack Iran but attacked Iran anyway “against his will” because he was under ‘duress’ and that Trump has an unnamed boss/bosses that are controlling him.

Who are the people who directed Trump to collapse the global economy?

Best regards,

David Jensen