Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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john herzog's avatar
john herzog
1d

Rothschild demonic overlords for a short answer

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Tirion's avatar
Tirion
18hEdited

I realised a long time ago that all the NATO/Five-Eyes countries, Israel, Ukraine and others are all run by the same small, secret group. I don't think the national governments of those countries have much autonomy at all. Democracy, free speech and the rule of law are - at best - pretense. In the UK, they are not even a pretense any more. It's clear that those governments do not govern in their national interests.

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