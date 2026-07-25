On July 11, 2026, this Substack noted that informed energy experts were stating that US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) stock levels of crude oil could not be drawn below 300 million (M) barrels (bbl) without damage to physical storage facilities. This was and is of concern as the SPR then stood at 319 Mbbl and is now at 311 Mbbl according to the latest (July 17, 2026) data from the US Energy Information Agency (EIA).

On July 15, the US Department of Energy (DOE) issued a statement reported as follows:

“… An Energy Department statement to MarketWatch on Wednesday indicated that the industry assertion of a “minimum operating level” of 250 million barrels is incorrect. This comes as the U.S.-Iran cease-fire agreement from June has collapsed in recent days. President Donald Trump wants to exert more control over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and on Wednesday evening another round of U.S. military strikes took place against Iran. Meanwhile, the Energy Department said the SPR’s minimum inventory is determined by “cavern mechanics” that when applied across the full system translates to a “conservative operational minimum of about 70 million barrels,” the DOE spokesperson said. That may leave more to spare for emergencies - around 246 million barrels, according to the DOE’s latest estimates. …”

So industry experts are stating that below 300 Mbbl, the salt cavern storage for the SPR starts to be damaged by cavern structural collapse and studies on the SPR for the DOE in the 1970s recommended not drawing inventories below 250 Mbbl for this same reason yet the DOE now states that “cavern mechanics” allow an operational minimum of 70 Mbbl of crude.

The question is whether the 70 Mbbl draw limit claimed by the DOE is with or without permanent damage to the storage caverns and what crude draw rate can be maintained in a cavern collapse regime of operation that may already have been entered at current storage levels.

Data Challenges DOE Claims

Let’s look at the data to see if the DOE claim is correct that there is lots of room to further draw-down SPR crude oil stocks.

On a 3 week moving average basis, SPR draws have recently declined by 4.5 Mbbl per week, or 48% from its May 2026 peak, to 4.7M bbl per week at July 27, 2026:

Figure 1 - Daily SPR Crude Draw - 3 Week Moving Average; data source: US EIA

In a world that is short of both crude oil and petroleum derived products, US exports of crude and refined petroleum products have dropped from a peak of 13.1 Mbbl per day in May to 10.3 Mbbl per day as of July 17, 2026.

Figure 2 - US Daily Exports Of Crude Oil & Petroleum Products - Weekly Average; source: US EIA

These data speak of an increasing US constriction of supply of crude and petroleum products to both domestic and global markets.

US domestic diesel prices have spiked by 29% to date in July 2026 further supporting the observation of growing market shortage.

We appear to be at the verge of an accelerating new crisis phase in the global supply of oil and petroleum.

The Increasing Energy Shortage Triggering Price Inflation, Detonating Global Financial Markets & Economies And Triggering Famine

A disruption in energy supply risks a sudden price inflation spike with consequent spiking interest rates.

In a world where financial and asset price bubbles have been fueled with loose central bank monetary policy and declining secular interest rates since 1987, spiking interest rates spell trouble.

Global debt stands at over $320 trillion (T) and US debt alone (all sectors) is over $115T. Spiking interest rates cannot be tolerated either by the private or government credit sectors.

And continued disruption of 40% of the world’s nitrogen fertilizer production that comes from the Persian Gulf cannot be continued without an increasing drop of crop yields globally. Onset of famine.

Figure 3 - Total US Debt - All Sectors - Q1 2026; source: St. Louis Federal Reserve

A bond market default crisis driven by rapidly escalating interest rates necessarily implies serial associated currency crises as central banks attempt to defuse the credit bomb that they have created.

The Second Trump Administration Immediately Planned To Start War With Iran

Numerous observers have noted that the second Trump Administration hit the ground running and immediately started on January 20, 2025 with planning for an attack on Iran despite US military intelligence and the IAEA’s conclusions that Iran had not developed a nuclear weapons program.

On February 4, 2025 the Whitehouse issued NATIONAL SECURITY PRESIDENTIAL MEMORANDUM/NSPM-2 : Imposing Maximum Pressure on the Government on the Islamic Republic of Iran, Denying Iran All Paths to a Nuclear Weapon, and Countering Iran’s Malign Influence.

In part, the Memorandum stated “Iran remains the world’s leading state sponsor of terror and has aided Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, the Taliban, al-Qa’ida, and other terrorist networks.”

Here is the problem with justifying attacking Iran because of its support for terrorism:

The attack on Iran does not benefit any country with the exception of Israel that will see its primary adversary destabilized using US blood and treasure ultimately paving the way for territorial expansion to a ‘Greater Israel’ that Netanyahu says he supports along with total regional dominance by Israel.

The question is why Trump embarked on his second Presidential term with the Iran attack apparently as his stealth central policy goal when it is so destructive to the US and the West in particular. Centuries of progress are about to be obliterated. Can’t recall hearing about that plan by Trump during the Presidential campaign.

The Global Currency, Financial, And Food Crisis Is Near

The data indicate that in the weeks and months ahead physical constraints globally of oil, petroleum fuel, petrochemicals, and fertilizer supplies brought on by the attack on Iran disrupting shipments from the Persian Gulf will shortly result in further upward spiraling energy and goods prices, interest rates, food prices and shortages globally.

Trump has lit the fuse that runs through the Persian Gulf but ultimately ends with the bomb in the middle of the global debt and asset market bubble crafted by central banks.

This global debt and asset bubble, that has been created over decades and facilitated by the negation of gold and silver price inflation warning system in London overseen by the Bank of England and the Bank For International Settlements, will have extreme consequences for economic and social stability especially in the developed world as it collapses.

We can be sure that these same central planners in central banking circles stand ready to help with an imposition of digital currencies, digital IDs, and ultimately social credit scoring to increase control of populations.

Everything is about to get physical and local.

Best regards,

David Jensen