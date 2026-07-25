Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
3h

The question is why Trump embarked on his second Presidential term with the Iran attack apparently as his stealth central policy goal when it is so destructive to the US and the West in particular?

Agenda 2030, long gestated, planned, the elites have long had this agenda simmering, it’s been oft stated as a outcome to be attained, they have zealously pursued it for nearly a century, slowly putting each piece required to achieve one world governance, of ultimately their dominion becoming pre eminent… into play, realising a long held dik tat of supremacy.

We need only go back to the origins of the Balfour Agreement and all that resulted and emanated from that connivance, the unilateral decision made to take from the Semites of Palestine their millennia old lands, inheritance, identity… through the formation of the League of Nations, its successor the U.N, the Club Of Rome and the other iterations such as the Bilderberg Davos groups and their resulting malignant influence upon our international institutions such as the U.N, upon our international laws, with the consequence we now are living the reality of this dystopian planning coming to fruition, GAZA, Iran, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Inflation, Energy prices out of whack, manipulation of the capital and metals markets, everything we have been told was capitalist nothing more than a roulette wheel, a rigged one at that, the chosen few lifted up, the rest, well… f..k you, suckers… remember their mantra, you’ll own nothing and be happy… yeah right! Just saying

Kia Kaha from New Zealand

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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
3h

That's the whole purpose of the Banking Cabal (as in Kabbalah)'s war. It's a required precursor to their financial/monetary reset.

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