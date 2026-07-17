As the US average price of diesel surges above $5 /gallon amid an intensifying shortage of diesel, the financial press is starting to notice.

However, the more important story may be the continuing drop in Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) crude oil inventory draws supplied to market in the US.

Over the past months, SPR crude draws have helped replace reduced oil imports supplied to the US market due to the Iran War. The Trump Administration had announced in March 2026 an intention to draw-down US SPR inventories to 243 million (M) barrels (bbl) of crude.

This Substack noted last week former Whitehouse Senior Energy Advisor Amos Hochstein’s statement that SPR inventories could not be drawn below 300M bbl without damaging the SPR’s crude oil storage caverns.

Typical SPR crude oil releases to supplement the US market in May and June 2026 were typically of the order of 8M to 10M bbl/week. The Energy Information Agency’s (EIA) weekly data releases show that over the past 3 weeks through to July 10 2026, the SPR releases have been 5.5, 6.2 and 3M bbl per week respectively. This decline of crude supply to market has occurred despite increasing diesel shortage in the US market raising the question is the SPR at 316.5M bbl at effective tank bottom?

While we have seen a decline in crude oil releases from the SPR, yesterday the EIA put out a briefing titled “What Are Tank Bottoms?”

We would not expect the Trump Administration to trumpet SPR tank bottoms but is the EIA hinting at why we are seeing the recent decline in SPR crude releases even as the US starts to see diesel shortage increasing?

US economic activity depends on diesel supply as 80% of its activity is fueled with diesel so this question is of central importance.

On the current track, an energy and associated goods price shock is inevitable along with higher interest rates and termination of the central bankers’ everything bubble that has been blown over the past 4 decades.

Gold and silver’s time to shine lies directly ahead.

Best regards,

David Jensen