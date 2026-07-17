Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Th232's avatar
Th232
6h

Is this how they explain accelerated inflation: Diesel prices shooting up?

I was called silly storing this liquid gold, adding chemicals to make it store better. Here in Germany they add organic parts to Diesel. Also, most passenger cars in Germany run on Diesel. My farm tractor as well. Still, stored Diesel will run out eventually.

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Carnie outlaw's avatar
Carnie outlaw
7h

I’m patiently waiting and watching. I guess we can’t consider this a Black Swan but maybe we can! Thanks David!

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