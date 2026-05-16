The failure and abuse of centrally planned and controlled fiat currency, both for exchange and as savings, is becoming increasingly apparent to the public.

Globally, elitists and their front organizations now promote a digital gulag system for humanity based on China’s model of digital ID, digital currency, social credit scoring systems paired with ‘tokenized’ assets on a digital grid.

Commerce settled directly and privately with silver as a medium of exchange/settlement of trade rejuvenates true price discovery releasing abundance and widespread prosperity to citizens throughout the economy. Silver bypasses the planned digital control system and slays the A.I. digital control beast. Ironically, the current increasing shortage of silver driven in part by demand from the construction of data centers is terminating the London promissory note pricing system of silver and will reprice silver, based on physical supply and demand, to much, much higher levels. Silver is waiting to be rediscovered as the essential monetary and financial asset that it has always been.

Please see the discussion about silver and the silver market with Sean of ThePhaser and SGTReport:

Alternate link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/YXGXZYBP8YRM

Or click for Rumble link:

Best regards,

David Jensen