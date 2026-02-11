Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Johnson's avatar
Vincent Johnson
9h

This interview is one for the ages David was at his best ,condensing down 20 years of intellectual monetary pursuits into pure gold information ,aided and abetted by a great interviewer who not only asked great questions but allowed David to answer and also to expand on his thinking that gave the listener great new channels of thought to dwell upon for months all relayed in a calm and methodical tone. These Canadians have a way about them that is quite impressive as a point of difference please listen to INTERNATIONAL STAKER from someplace in Florida near Cuba a gentleman with crabs who seems to like that scratching condition , do not get me wrong a man of good intension just a different delivery persona very USA

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Jensen
philipat's avatar
philipat
42m

Great interview, thanks. It's so much more valuable when an informed host asks sharp and relevant questions, which allows the interviewee to cover a lot of important ground without needing to repeat all the background information.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Jensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture