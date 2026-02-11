Video: Discussion About Global Run On Silver Inventories And Exchange Shortages
Please see the following video with Jesse of Commodity Culture regarding the current global run on physical silver and exchange shortages of silver:
alternate link: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7HX5HMYqXYv4DXR28NM7Xu
YouTube:
Best regards,
David Jensen
This interview is one for the ages David was at his best ,condensing down 20 years of intellectual monetary pursuits into pure gold information ,aided and abetted by a great interviewer who not only asked great questions but allowed David to answer and also to expand on his thinking that gave the listener great new channels of thought to dwell upon for months all relayed in a calm and methodical tone. These Canadians have a way about them that is quite impressive as a point of difference please listen to INTERNATIONAL STAKER from someplace in Florida near Cuba a gentleman with crabs who seems to like that scratching condition , do not get me wrong a man of good intension just a different delivery persona very USA
Great interview, thanks. It's so much more valuable when an informed host asks sharp and relevant questions, which allows the interviewee to cover a lot of important ground without needing to repeat all the background information.