Video Discussion: Market Distress For 'The Devil's Metal' (Silver)
Silver Shortage Increasing Globally
Please see the following link for the discussion:
Link: https://rumble.com/v76w2o2-the-devils-metal-catastrophe-david-jensen.html
Best regards,
David Jensen
Currently at Perth Mint there is no silver available online, but the mint does have physical silver in stock but this is not available online yet. I was told recent deliveries have been made to major bullion dealers but they the Perth Mint are not putting silver back online yet until the backorders are up to date after unprecedented demand. I asked if the decision by Perth Mint to not allow online buying for silver despite supply was a Perth Mint decision or a government decision they said Perth Mint had made the decision to hold off on silver availability online until the mint caught up with past orders.
I question why bullion dealers are getting first crack at new supply and whether the government has told the mint to stall/stop supply. Perth Mint has not had physical silver for a least a month now.
"Never, never, never believe any war will be smooth and easy, or that any one who embarks on that strange voyage can measure the tides and hurricanes he will encounter. The Statesman who yields to war fever must realise that once the signal is given, he is no longer the master of policy but the slave of unforeseeable and uncontrollable events.
Antiquated War Offices, weak, incompetent or arrogant Commanders, untrustworthy allies, hostile neutrals, malignant Fortune, ugly surprises, awful miscalculations — all take their seat at the Council Board on the morrow of a declaration of war. Always remember, however sure you are that you can easily win, that there would not be a war if the other man did not think he also had a chance. ”
Winston Churchill, My Early Life 1930, p. 229