Video Discussion: Sudden Silver Price Smash Beyond Apparent US Market Regulatory Limits
Please see the following discussion with Elijah Johnson of Liberty & Finance:
Alternate Link:
https://rumble.com/v75cqii-cascading-silver-price-shocks-investors-david-jensen.html
Youtube:
Best regards,
David Jensen
what this means is that the current comex is no longer a free mkt but controlled by the big boys. This means that this US precious metals mkt has no relationship to the actual value or need of silver or gold. Now, we can no longer trade paper precious metals in the US. We can only trade in actual physical silver and gold.l, thru gold/silver miners or royalty companies.
Thank you, David, and thank you, Elijah for an excellent interview; one needed in these tumultuous , wave tossed metals markets. HFT seems to me to be a dishonest way to conduct markets, for what are markets without transparent price discovery ?