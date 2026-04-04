Video Interview: Global Oil & LNG Supply Disruption About To Strike - Implications
Oil & LNG Are A Global Market
A discussion with Mario Innecco regarding the dynamics of oil and petroleum fuel disruption from the Persian Gulf area and implications:
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Xblp4juzCY
Alternate link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/-Xblp4juzCY
Best regards,
David Jensen
I agree with all of this David. The battle is to retain individual sovereignty as the big guys press on with their plan to enslave the masses in a digital prison through energy and food shortages.
Australian energy minister Mr Bowen told the Australian public just yesterday afternoon that there are many oil tankers on their way now to Australia from , wait for it---- America ,in fact they left quite a while ago and will be docking in NSW , East coast of Australia in like a few short days so stop fretting there, no panic needed . All this is a couple or three jig saw pieces in a much bigger jig saw I think
However the American public had better be let into the master plan before the Mid Terms I am thinking or maybe the American voting public can be sidelined , or indeed Congress ,and can be brought into line later ,we are in a new reality it is breathtaking , destroyed Middle East , no oil exports from that region , no fertiliser ,Helium ect , bet there are plenty of the stuff for American farms , yes inflation is going to go wild but that is understandable but not our fault and look at the money we are bringing in ,but I see Trump has just asked for 1 and one half Trillion dollars on top of what ever so he can fight this special operation. Buy Gold and Silver asap is my advise although it may get a small and short downturn measured in weeks only for the sharks to scare the stuff loose from the chickens , picking the bottom and buying there is just a matter of luck . I have certainly followed my own advise and am still in the market for discounted silver as the ratio I think will drop then swop some silver for gold. This is not investment advice just the ramblings of a very hopeful chap with some justification I think