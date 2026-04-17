Video: Oil Shortage Shock Breaking The System + Silver Market Shortage
Please see this interview with Dunagun Kaiser of Liberty & Finance:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rY3kSyUTpfg
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v78lnb0-oil-shock-breaking-the-system-silver-could-go-parabolic-next-david-jensen.html
Best regards,
David Jensen
I still don't understand why oil shortages are not manifested in the current prices. This morning crude is down almost $5 at around $89????
I agree with the main idea that real commodities ultimately carry more weight than “paper” markets, and that the current system based on derivatives has its limits. It makes sense that with rising demand for physical resources and constrained supply, we could see gradual repricing, especially in silver.
At the same time, I think any potential collapse or major shift doesn’t have to happen immediately. It’s more of a long game that can take years, possibly longer than most people are willing to admit (people have been expecting it since the short squeeze in 2021). Markets tend to last longer than seems reasonable, and changes often happen gradually. Rather than a sudden break, I would expect steadily increasing pressure over time.