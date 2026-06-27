Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver's avatar
Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver
1h

Analysts expect investment demand for physical gold to surpass jewelry demand for the first time this year. This highlights the growing interest among investors in preserving wealth over the long term

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Carnie outlaw's avatar
Carnie outlaw
2h

If gold hits 20k in 6 months who are we going to sell it to?

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