The central banker’s illusion that increasing the amount of the currency they create and increasing debt levels can increase real growth works for only a little while.

In reality, increasing currency and debt drives current consumption that is unsupported by productive output of the economy. Instead of increasing economic output, central bank loose monetary policy, as we’ve witnessed for decades, drives speculation (“the DOW is at 50,000 !”), misallocation of resources and capital in the economy, and price inflation. The end of the fiat currency illusion occurs over a very short period of time as central banker abuse vests in visible terms with sharply rising prices of goods and services and also of safe havens such as gold and silver as the currency ultimately fails.

The illustration below is of the sudden decay of the buying power of currency through rising price inflation (red line) as the currency stock (currency in the economy - green line) continues to increase.

This sudden loss of buying power is referred to as the ‘inflation surprise’ and central bankers are always shocked, shocked! when their currency scheme fails.

Figure 1 - The Fiat Currency ‘Money Illusion’; source: Hidden Secrets of Money #7 / Mike Maloney (graph y-axis label modified with words ‘Currency Stock’)

The following graph of the US M2 currency stock (currency in the economy) shows how the Federal Reserve Corporation has expanded the currency stock and apparent growth of the US economy since 1960. It looks familiar.

Figure 2 - US M2 Currency Stock 1958 to 2026; source: US Federal Reserve Corporation

Exact timing is impossible to know ahead of time however we can see an accelerated price inflation and accelerated gold and silver price regime in which we are living right now. Expect high volatility and, again, exact timing is impossible to know in advance. Patience is required.

Elijah Johnson and I discuss accelerated price inflation and accelerating gold price levels in this video:

An estimated 70% of current gold buying by central banks goes unreported and central banks are the largest class of buyers of gold globally.

What does it tell us when central bankers vote with their feet and buy gold hand over fist (working on my mixed metaphors).

Best regards,

David Jensen