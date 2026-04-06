Video: Shortage Is Driving Impending Price Surge Of Oil, LNG, Fertilizer, Food, & Interest Rates
Production Base Destruction Spells Global Food & Energy Shortage
Please see the following discussion with Kasper of USELINK Technical Analysis.
Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ySzaBDw4YE
Alternate video link:
https://uselinkinv.substack.com/p/6april-david-jensen-on-oil-and-fertilizers
Best regards,
David Jensen
Michael Yon may well be correct that this controlled demolition of energy and fertilizer production is a depopulation event with the remant population to be strictly controlled.
Whether it the current war on oil and gas, the takedown of Germany's energy infrastucture or the series of fires in refineries and agricultural facilities. These occurences are way beyond coincidence.
Erudite is the word that describes your explanation of world events in this talk with KASPER ,someone I am not familiar with, your comment on Trump being managed is" spot on " by the same people who engineered Covid and a mass " culling " of the human species , still in progress by the way , but not the full on success that they hoped for re the mall function of the poison due to its fragility , ironic that the health providers who properly and honestly followed the instructions unwittingly did the most harm to their patients. Now we are back to the old trusted way's of culling the herd , WAR Hunger Disease and Death the Book of Revelation was supposed to be a warning ,not a HOW TOO MANUAL you rotten Bastards