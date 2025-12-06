Video: Silver's Point Of Criticality, With Maneco64
Friday December 5, 2025 discussion with Mario Innecco regarding the scale of gold and silver imbalances after decades of price fixing in the City of London and how demand for physical delivery is starting to rock gold and silver markets on a global basis.
David Jensen
Wow, the interview on Substack is just as good as the interview on Youtube. Double A+. Thanks for your work. Your in depth analysis really is a beacon of light in the dark.
Great conversation