Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff's avatar
Geoff
7h

Thanks for sharing your analysis & insights. Your newsletters & interviews have been invaluable to me over the last couple of years, as I've grapled with these issues. Very much appreciated.

Reply
Share
Gordon Groves's avatar
Gordon Groves
7h

When the stock market crash occurs, I wouldn't want to be in ANY stocks, miners included

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Jensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture