Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Ransom Frank Glew's avatar
Ransom Frank Glew
1d

It's hard to work up much sympathy for California, which has oil in the ground and had a fair amount of refining capacity at one time. They chose to go green/woke and now they will reap the consequences. New York may similarly pay for its having neglected to develop the ample gas resources on its Southern Tier...

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Ian's avatar
Ian
20h

REGIONAL FLIGHTS in smaller towns across AUSTRALIA HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED. FISHING VESSELS AND BIG TRAWLWERS , have zero supply of diesel farming communities mining industries are halting or seriously reducing there fly in fly out workers

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