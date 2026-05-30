The US West Coast is tracked as PADD 5 (Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts) by the US Energy Information Agency (EIA).

Each day, approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude and petroleum products are imported into PADD 5. The US West Coast imports some of its crude and finished gasoline and jet fuel from Asia which in turn import much of their crude feedstock from the Middle East.

There is not sufficient pipeline capacity for the West Coast to practically import crude and petroleum products from states east of Padd 5.

In the most recent report by the EIA for the week ended May 22, 2026, the average daily import of crude and petroleum products was down to 950k barrels per day (bpd).

Figure 1 - Weekly PADD 5 Imports Of Crude Oil & Petroleum Products (bpd average); source: US EIA

California imports roughly 75% of its oil and petroleum products consumed daily of which approximately 30% comes from the Middle East region. As US stocks of crude and petroleum products are drawn-down, we could expect to see fuel shortages appearing on the US West Coast first and until (if) these sources are replaced.

The following was reported by ABC News on May 6, 2026:

“… Siva Gunda, the vice chairman of the California Energy Commission, on Tuesday said at a hearing of the state assembly that California retains enough gasoline to satiate demand over the coming weeks.

“I do not see presently -- at least up to six weeks -- a supply shortfall,” Gunda said. “Beyond that, based on what we’re hearing from the industry and what we’ve observed, the pricing will move molecules to California, but it will come at a price.” …”

Imports to California have declined since May 6.

Yesterday, the following comment appeared on a Reddit oil board:

“..We have 2 stations (north LA county) in a 4 mile radius that are low or out of gas. Circle K has only 2 pumps up out of 12, our neighborhood station has been waiting for their truck since yesterday. …”

Yes, the above quote is an anecdote.

Let’s watch in the weeks ahead to see if there are further reports of West Coast outage that emerge.

Best regards,

David Jensen