Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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Carnie outlaw's avatar
Carnie outlaw
1d

It’s not what you got… it’s what you give🎵🎵🎵

Thanks David!

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Janice
1d

David, your statement that the " its [the SPR's] ability to deliver crude oil to the market... " is virtually exhausted, is verified by only a quick look at the nature of the storage facilities, and the public reports of drawdowns.

Looking at Precious Metals, one of your topics, for a moment, this is interesting: a post today, 8/4/2026, at Riko at Kardamow which analyzes Friday's special report from Deutsche Bank's desk, regarding recent thinking on gold from the Bank for International Settlements :

QUOTE from Kardamow:

" The ratio frameworks price gold as a commodity: a thing arbitraged against oil, copper and flour, reverting to relative values set by production costs and substitution.

The fair-value model — the one Deutsche Bank overweights — prices gold as a reserve asset, sensitive to real rates, equities and the dollar, carrying an eleven per cent uplift for official-sector demand that no commodity framework can see."

END QUOTE

Deliberations follow.

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