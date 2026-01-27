Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Big Frankie's avatar
Big Frankie
12h

Theyll have to pry Grannie's silver teapot outta my cold dead hands!☹️

Reply
Share
2 replies
Foggy_Froggy's avatar
Foggy_Froggy
13h

“Our thoughts are with them, as we observe their pain.”

BRUH!

Reply
Share
4 replies by David Jensen and others
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Jensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture