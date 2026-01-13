As silver’s price has continued to storm higher, traders flummoxed by the lack of a meaningful price pull-back or consolidation to date are missing a key point: the intense global run into physical silver appears to be underpinned by London cash/spot contract holders departing the City of London’s Silver Market and seeking physical silver delivery in other markets.

The departure of holders of claims parked in paper silver promissory notes into securing physical delivery in global markets that have available physical silver is rapidly stressing the global silver market due to the sheer scale of London’s leveraged monstrosity.

The Scale Of London’s Silver Problem Speaks Of A Rapidly Increasing Acute Global Silver Shortage

The London market, the world’s largest physical silver market, seized-up on October 10, 2025 despite London vault data indicating a ‘float’ of 140 million (M) oz. (4,355 tonnes (T)) of physical silver in London not claimed by Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). This market seizure marked the bottom of London’s silver barrel alerting the metals world that this remainder was simply held in London and not available to market.

Latest market data indicate that London vaults at the end of December held 185M oz. (5,750T) of silver that were not claimed by ETFs implying a 45M oz. (1,400T) silver buffer raising London’s nose above the water line.

That London’s silver market may have 1,400T of silver available to market is terrific. However, the scale of the visible London Silver Problem indicates that intensifying buying of physical silver globally can be expected. London trading data indicates that gross trading volumes in the London Silver Market surpass 700M oz. on an active day. This translates into an estimated 2 billion (B) oz. or 62,000T of cash/spot market claims for immediate silver ownership standing in the London market.

After the London Silver Market delivery and trading disruptions of 2025, some of these London silver contract holders have noticed contributing to the global rush to secure physical silver.

UBS’s projected 300M oz. (9,330T) silver supply deficit for 2026 can quickly become 600M oz., 900M oz. or more as a portion of the London silver cash/spot contract holders recognize that they hold paper and not metal and start to vote with their feet. Increasing CME COMEX trading margins is not going to change this flight to security by burned London contract holders.

London silver claim holders are rapidly learning what has been seen over and over again in markets that trade unbacked promises in lieu of actual assets.

Best regards,

David Jensen