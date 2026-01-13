London's Silver Problem Is Distressing Global Silver Availability
A 62,000 Tonne Silver Problem
As silver’s price has continued to storm higher, traders flummoxed by the lack of a meaningful price pull-back or consolidation to date are missing a key point: the intense global run into physical silver appears to be underpinned by London cash/spot contract holders departing the City of London’s Silver Market and seeking physical silver delivery in other markets.
The departure of holders of claims parked in paper silver promissory notes into securing physical delivery in global markets that have available physical silver is rapidly stressing the global silver market due to the sheer scale of London’s leveraged monstrosity.
The Scale Of London’s Silver Problem Speaks Of A Rapidly Increasing Acute Global Silver Shortage
The London market, the world’s largest physical silver market, seized-up on October 10, 2025 despite London vault data indicating a ‘float’ of 140 million (M) oz. (4,355 tonnes (T)) of physical silver in London not claimed by Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). This market seizure marked the bottom of London’s silver barrel alerting the metals world that this remainder was simply held in London and not available to market.
Latest market data indicate that London vaults at the end of December held 185M oz. (5,750T) of silver that were not claimed by ETFs implying a 45M oz. (1,400T) silver buffer raising London’s nose above the water line.
That London’s silver market may have 1,400T of silver available to market is terrific. However, the scale of the visible London Silver Problem indicates that intensifying buying of physical silver globally can be expected.
London trading data indicates that gross trading volumes in the London Silver Market surpass 700M oz. on an active day. This translates into an estimated 2 billion (B) oz. or 62,000T of cash/spot market claims for immediate silver ownership standing in the London market.
After the London Silver Market delivery and trading disruptions of 2025, some of these London silver contract holders have noticed contributing to the global rush to secure physical silver.
UBS’s projected 300M oz. (9,330T) silver supply deficit for 2026 can quickly become 600M oz., 900M oz. or more as a portion of the London silver cash/spot contract holders recognize that they hold paper and not metal and start to vote with their feet. Increasing CME COMEX trading margins is not going to change this flight to security by burned London contract holders.
London silver claim holders are rapidly learning what has been seen over and over again in markets that trade unbacked promises in lieu of actual assets.
Best regards,
David Jensen
The silver shorts have hedged by beiing short on the...silver miners.....))))
Hi David,
I am trying to understand all the numbers over time. And there is something I don't fully understand yet...the paper/real-supply side.
I did/do make an effort as you shall see.
But even posing my confusion and questions was difficult.
I hope you understand it, but it is hard to articulate such a topic.
Maybe you can write an article about this, or comment below to give some help.
All numbers are approximations, as we can at best do that.
1) Current-Supply London.
1.1) This article.
In this article you showed that in October 10, it was revealed what the true floor was available outside of ETFs: 140Moz floor.
Some metal was flown from NY to London by end-December: 45Moz.
Making the total current "foat" in London around: 185Moz.
Therefore now a True buffer in London of around 45Moz.
----------------------------
2) For the Total- Supply Side:
2.1) [[Oct 13,2024 article: https://jensendavid.substack.com/p/new-york-silver-is-not-solving-londons]]
Here we can see that what is "Eligible in New York" is 340Moz
And we can see that the float in october was around 45Moz in London.
Exclu china, where it is only physical, no paper.
The west/LBMA&NYcomex free float would amount to about 385Moz total.
---------------------------------
My questions come from the Paper demand side. I don't understand how you come up to the Boz immediate physical delivery number:
2) Demand Side: Here I don't undrestand many terms.
2) [[Jan 01,2025 article https://jensendavid.substack.com/p/physical-shortage-stress-hits-global]]
- In today's article 13 Jan, you mention: "The Gross trading volumes in the London Silver Market surpass 700+Moz. on an active day."
- In reference 2.1 article Oc13: London cash/spot market with daily average trading volume over 600 million (M) oz. per day of these spot silver contracts
Numbers match well.
Q1) I assume that you also refer to the 600Moz as being the "Gross daily trading volume".
Q2) These daily average trading volume are: Delivery on Demand promisory notes right, but not immediate ownership(not yet vaulted(registered) in london)?
In Reference article Jan 01:
Q3) What do you mean with "Net Settled Basis Daily silver trading of 214Moz", and Gross settled/ cash/setttled contract?
That is 3-3.5x less than the gross daily trading mentioned in 2) above.
In the same article the Gross from Loco Survey: The daily net settled turnover translates to a total gross daily turnover in the London silver market of 2.146B oz. or 10x the net settled amount.
90% of which for immediate ownership. Meaning 1.93Moz..
I don't understand why you use a: low 2x daily turnover multiplier, this implies total standing claims for silver in the London cash/spot market of 3.86B oz.
Q4) I can't open the Loco Survey to understand what the 2.146Boz means, and why that is 10x higher than gross daily turnover.
Q5) What happens with the other 10% not for immediate ownership?
Q6) Then why multiply by 2x to get the total standing claims? Why not a different number. This because I don't understand the meaning between Net(Moz) to Gross(Boz). Why is it the 2.146/3,86Boz that matters and not the 600-700Moz?
The Net is bad enough: with daily trading 600-700Moz that makes it around 2x more than available 385Moz.
The Gross/ cash-settled would be much worse 2B-4B compared to the available 385Moz.