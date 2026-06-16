Data released today by the American Petroleum Institute (API) indicate that Cushing, OK crude oil storage working tank bottoms will be hit this month.

Awaiting Energy Information Agency (EIA) Cushing Storage Data to confirm tomorrow.

See following link for more commentary about Cushing’s market role:

https://jensendavid.substack.com/p/the-die-is-cast-energy-and-financial

Figure 1 - Cushing, OK Crude Oil Storage (Latest API Data Point); source, EIA, HFI Research, API

Best Regards,

David Jensen