New API Data Show Cushing Tank Bottoms Hit This Month
It's Not Over
Data released today by the American Petroleum Institute (API) indicate that Cushing, OK crude oil storage working tank bottoms will be hit this month.
Awaiting Energy Information Agency (EIA) Cushing Storage Data to confirm tomorrow.
See following link for more commentary about Cushing’s market role:
https://jensendavid.substack.com/p/the-die-is-cast-energy-and-financial
Figure 1 - Cushing, OK Crude Oil Storage (Latest API Data Point); source, EIA, HFI Research, API
Best Regards,
David Jensen
thanx David. Useful info as always.
$75 a barrel?