Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

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RC's avatar
RC
6h

Great job David.

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philipat
9h

And the "markets" seem to be (pretending to be as an excuse?) misunderstanding the difference between inflation and rates. Building on David's thesis herein, the issue is REAL rates not nominal rates. Does anyone think that rates are going up to 6 or 7% to match inflation? And even if they did the real rate would be zero. And at those levels USG would quickly enter a financial crisis because interest on the debt would become untenable. So the entire argument against PMs is fake as usual and it's clear that "someone" is behind it. And that doesn't even factor in the shortages of metal both already and looming further as the Iran war goes on without any obvious end.

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