Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TommyB's avatar
TommyB
1d

The really sad part is 95 to 97% of the people don’t realize the chaos that is coming. None of the mainstream media, financial or other, is really addressing how these debt driven monetary policies have destroyed our fiat currencies. All they see is the stock market is at 50,000 and think everything is great.

Reply
Share
7 replies by David Jensen and others
RC's avatar
RC
1d

Thank you David.

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Jensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture