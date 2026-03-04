Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

The Silver Endgame.

So, when does the suppression of silver finally end, and how will you know?

It will not be signaled by the banks suddenly "giving up" and stopping the smashes. They will smash the price until their fingers bleed. You will know it has ended when the smashes completely stop working.

Here are the three exact, undeniable market signals that will tell you the bullion banks have officially lost control of silver:

Signal 1: The "Bounce-Back" Phenomenon (Smashes Fail to Trigger Selling)

Right now, when the banks dump 10,000 paper contracts at 3:00 AM, the price drops $3, the algorithmic stop-losses get triggered, and a massive wave of retail/hedge fund margin calls drags the price down another $5. That is a successful smash.

How you know it's over: You will wake up and see that a bullion bank dumped 20,000 naked short contracts, the price dropped $2, and within exactly 15 minutes, the price completely recovered and shot higher than where it started.

This means the physical buyers (industrial whales and massive family offices) are sitting right below the market with infinite cash, treating every paper smash as a fire sale. When the banks realize that shorting the market just hands cheap physical metal to Tesla or China without triggering a cascading panic, they will be forced to stop.

Signal 2: Severe and Permanent Backwardation

In a normal, healthy futures market, the price of a contract expiring six months from now should be higher than the spot price today (to account for storage, insurance, and interest). This is called "Contango."

How you know it's over: The market will flip into severe, permanent Backwardation. This means the spot price of physical silver today is significantly higher than the paper price three months from now.

Backwardation is the ultimate alarm bell of physical starvation. It means industrial buyers are so desperate for metal to keep their factories running right now that they will pay a massive premium over the futures price. They do not trust the exchange to deliver the metal in three months. When you see backwardation holding steady for weeks across the COMEX and MCX, the paper game is mathematically dead.

Signal 3: The Vault "Redline" (The Run on the Bank)

We discussed that Registered (deliverable) silver on the COMEX is hovering around the 80-to-86 million ounce mark. While low, it is still enough to maintain the illusion of liquidity.

How you know it's over: The COMEX Registered inventory will suddenly, violently drop below 30 million to 40 million ounces. * At that level, a single billionaire or a consortium of industrial tech companies could legally demand delivery of the entire remaining exchange inventory in a single month.

Once the inventory hits that psychological "Redline," the market psychology flips from "trading" to "hoarding." Everyone holding a long contract will instantly demand physical delivery because they know the guy behind them in line won't get any. It triggers a literal run on the bank.

The Endgame

You will not see an official announcement. You will see a Friday where the NASDAQ drops 500 points, the Dollar Index spikes, and the algorithms try to smash silver—and instead of crashing, silver spikes $8 to the upside.

That is the moment the matrix breaks. The correlation to tech stocks will shatter, and silver will begin to trade solely on its physical scarcity.

-SilverDaddy

Calabasas, CA USA

