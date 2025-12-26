Jensen's Economic, Precious Metals, & Markets Newsletter

Intensifying Silver Market Shortage: London Delivery Is Not Coming As Silver Is 'Volkswagened'
Global Silver Supply Tightens Further
  David Jensen
Intensifying Shortage: This Is What A Run On The London Silver Market Looks Like
Today, Dutch trading specialist Karel Mercx posted the following commentary where the opposite (multiply by -1) of the silver swap rate minus US…
  David Jensen
Game Theory Analysis Speaks Of Potential Wildness Dead Ahead In The Silver Market
Rapidly Escalating Physical Silver Shortage
  David Jensen
Market Signals Of Intensifying Global Silver Shortage Driving Silver's Price Rapidly Higher
With silver’s price up 120% in 2025, market observers might expect a price pull-back as marginal new supply of metal, from recycling or investors taking…
  David Jensen
The Cause Of The Coming Silver Price Explosion
A lot is being written about demand drivers that are contributing to silver’s global shortage of supply.
  David Jensen
London Silver Lease Rates Again Moving Up As Metal Shortage Intensifies
The London silver lease rate is increasing again and is now 7.5% to 8% indicating intensifying silver shortage stress in London.
  David Jensen
Emerging Multi-Billion Oz. Silver Deficit Driving Silver Over $60
Swiss bank UBS recently increased its 2026 silver supply deficit forecast to 300 million (M) oz.
  David Jensen
As Sovereign Bonds Sell-Off Physical Silver Shortage In London Continues
While today’s markets saw a global sell-off in sovereign bonds, Dutch banking group ING reported that the silver lease rate in London hovered around 6%.
  David Jensen
Blasted Through 10,000
This is a short note of thanks to my readers.
  David Jensen
Video: Silver's Point Of Criticality, With Maneco64
Friday December 5, 2025 discussion with Mario Innecco regarding the scale of gold and silver imbalances after decades of price fixing in the City of…
  David Jensen
The Astounding Scale Of Gold & Silver's Approaching Repricing From Asset Reallocation
The Bullion Banks Are Continually Calling False Tops For A Reason
  David Jensen
As Silver Reprices Globally, Citizens Largely Sleep
Silver is now repricing, shedding 4 decades of price fixing in London, as shortage hits global markets.
  David Jensen
